Megan Rapinoe at USWNT Ticker Tape Parade

The US Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) won their fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup Sunday. On Wednesday after the team returned home, New York honoured the women with a ticker tape parade in the Canyon of Heroes. Co-captain Megan Rapinoe delivered a speech on behalf of the USWNT to the cheering crowds.

Megan made headlines two weeks before when she said she would not visit Donald Trump in his official residence if the team won.

“I’m not going to the f–king White House.”

A new Nike ad released last week featured Megan.

“I believe… that a whole generation of girls and boys will go out and play, and say things like, ‘I want to be like Megan Rapinoe when I grow up.'”

On Wednesday, her speech paid tribute to her team and its diversity.

“This group is so resilient, is so tough, has such a sense of humour.

“Is so badass.

“There’s nothing that can phase this group.

“We’re chillin’, we got tea sippin’, we got celebrations.

“We have pink hair and purple hair, we have tattoos and dreadlocks, we got white girls and black girls, and everything in between. Straight girls and gay girls.

“It’s my absolute honor to lead this team out on the field. There’s no other place that I would rather be, even in the presidential race.”

A poll last week suggested a theoretical Rapinhoe presidential run would see her defeat Donald Trump.

“We have to be better. We have to love more, hate less. We’ve got to listen more and talk less. We’ve got to know that this is everybody’s responsibility… it’s our responsibility to make the world a better place.”

Megan Rapinoe: “Just shoutout to the teammates… We’re chillin’. We’ve got tea sippin’. We’ve got celebrations. We have pink hair and purple hair. We have tattoos and dreadlocks. We’ve got white girls and black girls, and everything in between. Straight girls and gay girls. Hey!” pic.twitter.com/2b0EhQvmlm — CNN (@CNN) July 10, 2019

CNN Interview

The day before the parade for the USWNT, Megan gave an interview to Anderson Cooper on CNN.

During that interview she addressed Donald Trump directly.

“Your message is excluding people.

“You’re excluding me and people that look like me.

“You’re excluding people of colour.

‘We need to have a reckoning with the message you have and what you’re saying about ‘Make America Great Again’.

“You’re harking back to an era that was not great for everyone.”

