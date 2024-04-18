Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird to adapt ‘Cleat Cute’ into tv series

Sapphic romance novel Cleat Cute is set to be adapted into a television series.

Tying in perfectly with the book’s themes, Cleat Cute will be produced by former WNBA star Sue Bird and ex-U.S. Women’s Soccer captain Megan Rapinoe’s production company, A Touch More.

Cleat Cute is Meryl Wilsner’s 2023 queer romance novel that tells the story of two young soccer players.

“A sapphic rivals to lovers romcom, where two soccer teammates are at odds before falling in love as their team gears up for the World Cup,” the official synopsis reads.

“Grace Henderson has been a star of the US Women’s National Team for ten years, even though she’s only 26. But when she’s sidelined with an injury, a bold new upstart, Phoebe Matthews, takes her spot.

“22-year-old Phoebe is everything Grace isn’t—a gregarious jokester who plays with a joy that Grace lost somewhere along the way. The last thing Grace expects is to become teammates with benefits with this class clown she sees as her rival.

“Phoebe Matthews is too focused on her first season as a professional soccer player to think about seducing her longtime idol. But when Grace ends up making the first move, they can’t keep their hands off of each other.”

Wilsner, Bird and Rapinoe will serve as executive producers alongside A Touch More’s head of development Camille Bernier-Green.

The legendary couple released a joint statement and said that they were thrilled to bring the story to life.

“Having spent most of our lives on teams, we want to celebrate the ways in which relationships, both romantic and platonic are organically created through sports,” they said.

“Cleat Cute will not shy away from the messiness, occasional frustration, and undeniable beauty that come with loving the game and the players within it.”

Cleat Cute becomes sapphic sensation on ‘BookTok’

The sapphic romance novel surged in popularity through social media, largely due to the passionate ‘BookTok’ community. Credited with making reading ‘cool again’ among teenagers and young adults, BookTok has been found to significantly impact book sales.

The announcement has been well-received by fans across social media.

cleat cute is getting turned into a series and it’s getting adapted properly 😭 IM SAT — cass ☆ (@vaporsupremacy) April 17, 2024

megan rapinoe and sue bird backing the cleat cute adaptation? i’m sat — Lilith 🇵🇸 (@lilytweeters) April 17, 2024

Cleat cute tv series being announced on carol day I love being lesbian — lils 🪐🍉 (@lilszamo_) April 17, 2024

IN OTHER NEWS:

Bluey introduces two lesbian chihuahua mums

Sophia Bush reportedly dating US soccer star Ashlyn Harris

Fan’s huge ‘WoSo Chart’ maps pro soccer’s lesbian couples

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.