Screen

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird to adapt ‘Cleat Cute’ into tv series

Cleat Cute
Image: Hachette/ Raven B. Varona

Sapphic romance novel Cleat Cute is set to be adapted into a television series.

Tying in perfectly with the book’s themes, Cleat Cute will be produced by former WNBA star Sue Bird and ex-U.S. Women’s Soccer captain Megan Rapinoe’s production company, A Touch More.

Cleat Cute is Meryl Wilsner’s 2023 queer romance novel that tells the story of two young soccer players.

“A sapphic rivals to lovers romcom, where two soccer teammates are at odds before falling in love as their team gears up for the World Cup,” the official synopsis reads.

“Grace Henderson has been a star of the US Women’s National Team for ten years, even though she’s only 26. But when she’s sidelined with an injury, a bold new upstart, Phoebe Matthews, takes her spot.

“22-year-old Phoebe is everything Grace isn’t—a gregarious jokester who plays with a joy that Grace lost somewhere along the way. The last thing Grace expects is to become teammates with benefits with this class clown she sees as her rival.

“Phoebe Matthews is too focused on her first season as a professional soccer player to think about seducing her longtime idol. But when Grace ends up making the first move, they can’t keep their hands off of each other.”

Wilsner, Bird and Rapinoe will serve as executive producers alongside A Touch More’s head of development Camille Bernier-Green.

The legendary couple released a joint statement and said that they were thrilled to bring the story to life.

“Having spent most of our lives on teams, we want to celebrate the ways in which relationships, both romantic and platonic are organically created through sports,” they said.

Cleat Cute will not shy away from the messiness, occasional frustration, and undeniable beauty that come with loving the game and the players within it.”

Cleat Cute becomes sapphic sensation on ‘BookTok’

The sapphic romance novel surged in popularity through social media, largely due to the passionate ‘BookTok’ community. Credited with making reading ‘cool again’ among teenagers and young adults, BookTok has been found to significantly impact book sales.

@thedooges Cleat Cute Review: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #merylwilsner #cleatcute #sapphicbooks #wlwbooks #romancebooks #lgbtqbooks #Inverted ♬ original sound – Julia 🎃

The announcement has been well-received by fans across social media.

Sarah Davison
Sarah Davison

After working in print and radio, Sarah has joined the team at QNews to expand their coverage into South Australia. Sarah has a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and a Masters in Journalism, Media, and Communications. Get in touch: sarah@qnews.com.au

