Megan and Sue’s amazing 2018 nude photoshoot

Megan Rapinoe had a great run in the FIFA Women’s World Cup and dominated the US media over the last few weeks. It’s a great time to look back at the sensational nude photoshoot she and girlfriend Sue Bird did in 2018. Then, the sporting power couple became the first out same-sex couple on the cover of the iconic body issue of ESPN.

Scroll down for the vid

The two athletic superstars dominated their respective sports for the last decade, Megan Rapinoe in soccer and Sue Bird in basketball.

Advertisements

After meeting at the Rio Olympics, they made their relationship public in 2017.

Between them they have five Olympic gold medals.

Megan Rapinoe told ESPN why they chose to pose for the body issue.

“It’s important for people to come out.

“Visibility is important.

“It’s important for there to be a first one on the cover, or whatever.

“Just in terms of the culture and society, someone has to do it.”

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird

View this post on Instagram Body in Motion. A post shared by Megan Rapinoe (@mrapinoe) on Jun 25, 2018 at 1:28pm PDT

Sue said that despite the need for visibility now, she hoped in the future a gay couple on a magazine cover would cease to matter.

“I think having a gay couple on [the cover], hopefully it just becomes the norm.

“You want it to not be an issue.

“You want it to just be, ‘Oh, another couple is on there.’

Advertisements

“I think for us to be on it is the first step in that direction.”

Megan’s outspokenness during the past weeks earned her the undying enmity of the American right.

One dinosaur went so far as to describer her as out to “destroy everything that is wholesome in our country and in our Judeo-Christian civilisation.”

Hey, but the girl don’t care.

She looked into the camera on CNN and addressed a message direct to Donald Trump.

“Your message is excluding people.

“You’re excluding me, you’re excluding people that look like me, you’re excluding people of colour, you’re excluding Americans that maybe support you.

“You have an incredible responsibility as the chief of this country to take care of every single person and you need to do better for everyone.”

ESPN’s behind the scenes video of Megan and Sue’s photoshoot

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.