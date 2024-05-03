Megami thanks gay porn star who ‘got her through’ Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Megami has personally thanked a gay porn star for getting her through the “roughest” days of filming, sharing in a NSFW admission what the queens go through back at the hotel.

Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race finished a few weeks ago. During filming, it’s well known the cast of queens are kept isolated, with no access to their phones or the outside world.

For several very lonely weeks, the queens are sequestered in their hotel rooms and must entertain themselves with no Internet.

Megami took to Twitter X with a very explicit post to say she’d had the chance to personally thank gay porn star Boomer Banks for his help with just that.

The queen shared a photo of the portable DVD player (remember those?) she took to the hotel with her. In the player’s tray is one of Boomer and his colleague Devin Franco’s DVDs.

“Met [Boomer Banks] tonight, and told him how during filming season 16, his DVD in my portable DVD player got me through the roughest of times,” she wrote.

Responding to the post, a lot of Megami’s followers all made the exact same joke.

“So, that’s the queer art she was talking about,” one wrote.

“Should have gotten him to autograph it,” another wrote.

Megami’s NSFW X post can be viewed here.

The Sisterhood of the Travelling Porn

RuPaul’s Drag Race have spoken about this very real topic before.

During season 14, Lady Camden also spilled on a porn-swapping ring she and her sisters operated back at their hotel.

“I was browsing for DVD porn [in a store before filming], which apparently is actually quite an awkward experience,” she said.

“Because the guys at the front desk were watching you the whole time. I needed to read the cover blurb a little bit, like see what the stories are.

“It had been a long time, and then I went up to the cash register and they were like, ‘Oh you took your time didn’t you?'”

She said the stash of gay porn discs was rotated around the queens. Angeria Paris VanMichaels described the queens as “the Sisterhood of the Traveling Porn”.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is streaming in Australia on Stan.

