Meet Wes Smuts: Why understanding people helps properties sell

Whether selling your home, or looking to buy, just finding a knowledgeable and trustworthy agent is a task in and of itself. Add that to the popular Surry Hills and Inner-East area of Sydney, the most expensive city in Australia, the stakes seem even higher.

Enter Wes Smuts: a dedicated sales agent with a passion for community and connection, Wes seems to have cracked the code on what it takes to be a trusted sales agent.

What’s the Surry Hills Secret?

Having immigrated to Queensland from South Africa six years ago, Wes built a solid track record in Rockhampton by selling an average of two homes per week (that’s over 100 homes a year!).

Wes has since found his home in Sydney, settling as an Inner-East local. He understands firsthand what attracts buyers to an area that he has come to call home.

“It’s such a vibrant, open and welcoming community,” Wes says, on what attracts people to Surry Hills.

“It has a large migration of both international and national residents. When you’re in a community that changes all the time, you’re open to and accepting of change.”

Needs-first and no hard sell

Priding himself on being a trusted advisor to past and present clients, Wes shares that most of his clients come from referrals.

“I am very aware of how horrible our reputations are,” Wes says, describing that he works hard to be a trusted guide for people.

“It’s a house, not a loaf of bread! I really work to focus on the seller’s (and our buyer’s) journey and be a guide, rather than just sell a house.”

Adopting a ‘needs-first’ approach, Wes’ tried-and-tested method seems to be a winner every time.

“Understanding the needs and goals of the seller, and buyer, and working a campaign around that. That’s the approach I have.”

