Meet Tia, the newly-crowned Mr Australasia Bear 2024

Mr Bear NZ Tia has taken the title of Mr Australasia Bear at the annual competition on the weekend, but he isn’t stopping there when it comes to representing his communities.

Tia was the first indigenous Māori to enter the NZ competition, which he won. At the Southern Hibearnation festival hosted by VicBears in Melbourne this month, Tia’s now taken the Australasian title… so what exactly is left for Tia to do?

“I’m going to compete in Mr Bear International in Bangkok in 2025,” Tia announced on radio station JOY Breakfast days after his win.

“The Thai bear community messaged me not long after my New Zealand win and asked me to come and compete.”

“At the time I was attending a lot of Pride events and Graeme (Mr Australasia Bear 2024) reminded me to take some time for myself and enjoy my title year.”

What did it take to be the winner?

“I think Tia’s heart stood out amongst the other competitors in this past competition,” Mr Australasia Bear 2023 Graeme said.

“All the boys did an amazing job, but you could just tell by the way he carried himself through the week that his heart was shining in everything he did.”

Highlights of Tia in the competition included an amazing dance performance as part of his talent round, serving cowboy realness onstage, and just being his authentic self.

“I’ve been a part of the bear community for 12 years. When I finally made it to Southern Hibernation, I was like, gosh, why didn’t I come earlier?” Tia told us.

With eleven events over the week including the Mr Australasia Bear Competition, Southern Hibernation is a chance for the Australasia Bear communities to come together, party and celebrate.

“It’s so good to see all of Australia’s Bear community and New Zealand flying here into Melbourne just to all be together and celebrating being bears. It’s just so beautiful.”

Amidst the parties and competition, the week included social events such as Axe Throwing, a history walk and more to bring the community together.

But size isn’t everything…

Tia said, “I was actually very nervous about the week because I’d never been to Melbourne before, and I don’t know a lot of people here.

“Melbourne’s population is higher than what we have in New Zealand. Our Bear bird community is building and growing.

“I also having to carry that title to support and have my community back home in New Zealand was a huge thing.

“But having the support my community back home, and also supporting my culture as I am the first indigenous Māori to ever compete and win my competition was a big help.

Tia said he’s been a part of the New Zealand Bear community for 12 years.

“I joined them when I was 18 and I was still a twink at the time,” he laughed.

“But being able to be visible so that more of our POC community back home can feel comfortable coming into the Bear space is very important to me, because that’s where I found myself. That’s where I found my identity.

“Our diverse community is growing, with more POC and younger people community coming forward and jumping in, and I want to help them to do that.”

Congratulations on your win Tia, and who knows, maybe the next sash in your collection will be the World Bear Title in 2025…

You can follow Tia’s journey via his socials on TikTok or Instagram.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.