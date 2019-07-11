Meet the winner of this year’s MELT Beauty Pageant

Queensland drag queen Aurora Asteria was recently crowned winner of the Beauty Pageant at the MELT Festival. QN Magazine caught up with her to chat about her win, her drag career and her biggest inspirations.

“Different parts of my drag life inspired my looks,” Aurora explained.

“I wanted to present something slightly different each time I was on stage but keep true to my ‘high fantasy ethereal femme fatale’ visual aesthetic.

“My performance with a message look was inspired by my work in fashion design. I study Fashion Design at QUT.

“I am also mainly a burlesque performer, so my runway look from the night was heavily inspired by part of my drag work.”

Aurora trained with Brisbane circus troupe Vulcana for the last three years. She’s now a trainer herself and has performed in two of their cabarets.

“They have really become my home base for any performance work I do,” she explained.

“I love the whole Vulcana team so much for their super amazing inclusive training space. They’re all amazing people and I am very lucky to be a part of that family.”

What’s next for Aurora Asteria after her win

Aurora Asteria will soon appear in Joel Devereux’s Rumble as a warm-up for Brisbane legend Vollie LaVont and the number one burlesque performer in the world Zelia Rose. The drag queen will also compete in a drag competition hosted by the incredible Tina Bikki called Drag Royale.

Aurora is glad to have made an amazing family in the drag community.

“I love all the girls – Moose Steak, Minion Laveau, Katya Louking, Enigma Popstar and Ida Kills – in the pageant this year.

“We all love and respect each other’s work so much. I could not have been happier to share the stage with them.”

Brisbane’s annual MELT Festival celebrates local LGBTIQ+ arts and culture and wrapped up earlier this week at Brisbane Powerhouse.

