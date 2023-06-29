Meet the queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ Season 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is returning, with a new cast of local queens set to make herstory.

It follows an exciting week for the franchise, with the show scooping up two Logie Award Nominations including ‘Most Outstanding Entertainment Program’ and the ‘Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent’ for Kween Kong.

The nomination marks the first time a drag performer has been nominated for a Logie.

“Australasian drag is filled with heart and humour,” RuPaul said about the upcoming season.

“And I’m thrilled to share my season three queens with the world, for all to see their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.”

The new season will premiere on July 28 on Stan.

Amyl (Sydney, NSW), 27

Born in Colombia but raised in Sydney, Amyl is no stranger to the fashion scene. Amyl’s eye for fashion is unmatched. Having only started doing drag in 2019, Amyl has already made her mark in the editorial space, featuring in publications such as Gut Magazine and Astrophe Magazine, and has cemented herself as a runway model, walking as part of Australian Fashion Week in both 2021 and 2023. She is also known for her sense of humour and silly, light-hearted performances that have wowed audiences in cities including Sydney, Melbourne, and Wollongong.

Ashley Madison (Melbourne, VIC), 25

Originally from Shepparton in regional Victoria but now hailing from Melbourne, Ashley Madison has established herself as one of the most notable drag queens that the city has to offer. She has been doing drag for eight years and during this time has garnered many accolades such as 1st runner up at the Miss Gay Australia Pageant and Belle of the Ball at the Drag Industry Variety Awards (DIVA). Through her booking agency “Book A Queen,” Ashley has launched not just her own career but that of many other drag queens around the country. She is also a DJ and owns “Miss Madison”, a successful 3D Printed jewellery business that specialises in making large but lightweight jewellery for stage performers.

Bumpa Love (Melbourne, VIC), 51

The oldest queen this season on Drag Race Down Under, Bumpa Love (originally from Auckland) has been entertaining audiences in Australia and New Zealand for 25 years. With a passion for supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, Bumpa has produced Auckland’s fabulous night-time Pride Parade, been Sponsorship & Events Manager for Melbourne’s gay rugby team the Chargers, MC for the Candlelight Aids Memorial (part of the 2014 International Aids Conference), creator of Melbourne’s Drag Awards, a member of the Yarra City Rainbow Advisory Committee and has produced work shown at Melbourne Fringe, Melbourne Comedy Festival, and Midsumma Festival.

She is also a graduate of the National Academy of Singing and Dramatic Arts, NZ, has worked for Sydney’s National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), Melbourne’s Victorian College of the Arts (VCA), and runs Australia’s only Drag Queen-owned and produced venue, Vau d’vile Drag Cabaret, performing to sold-out houses all year round.

Flor (Auckland, NZ), 25

Born in Guatemala and now living in Auckland, Flor is a sultry Latin queen. With a talent for makeup, she has been doing drag for six years. She is inspired by strong Latin women who are aware of their voices and stay true to who they are. Her drag name comes from her mother. Representing the Latin communities of Aotearoa, Flor is known as a party queen who always shares the love with her infectious smile.

Gabriella Labucci (Ballarat, VIC), 31

Gabriella Labucci is a force to be reckoned with in the world of cabaret and drag performance. Located in country Victoria (Ballarat) her talents include but are not limited to drag, singing, dancing, roller skating, modelling, hosting, voice-over, and acting. She also has a heart of gold and a unique sense of humour and style.

Hollywould Star (Sydney, NSW), 34

Born in the United States, Hollywould has called New South Wales home for the past nine years. Hollywould is classically trained as a singer, touring the world and performing in major stage productions like The Book of Mormon and Kinky Boots as well as slaying the floors of Sydney nightclubs. They most recently were seen performing as a Destiny’s Child member with the Grammy Award-winning Kelly Rowland at the 2023 Domain Dance Party for Sydney World Pride to an audience of 20,000 people. They have also sung the anthem at the 2015 Boxing Day Test at the MCG, and performed as a headlining act at the 2022 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade at the SCG.

Isis Avis Loren (Melbourne, VIC), 33

Isis Avis Loren is a prominent queen in the Naarm, Melbourne drag scene – a slender yet curvaceous catwalk model with a mix of old-fashioned glamour and fierce, edgy entertainment. Having received acclaim since she first hit the stage in 2013 performing both nationally and overseas, she has also found success co-producing her own solo show Ballads & Ballgowns, running two seasons in 2021 and 2022. Well known for her high fashion, gowns, and gorgeous looks that are all custom couture creations made by her own hand, Isis certainly knows her way around a sewing machine taking out Best Costumier and Miss Congeniality at the Melbourne Drag Awards in 2019 and dressing much of the elite Melbourne drag scene in her Haus of Loren creations.

Ivanna Drink (Auckland, NZ), 26

Ivanna Drink is a recognisable face on Auckland’s Karangahape Road, often found at Caluzzi Cabaret as resident Emcee and Showgirl. Her dazzling outfits and hair to match are hard to miss and with her signature beaming smile and hilarious personality she brings a party to life. Married to Drag Race alum Anita Wigl’it, she completes the power couple of drag. With over eight years of experience and tenure that expands over Australia and New Zealand, Ivanna’s career highlights include; winning the Queen of Queens pageant, her role as ‘Hooker #2’ from the television series Cowboy Bebop and more recently a stint across the ditch for World Pride and Sydney Mardi Gras 2023. ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

Ivory Glaze (Sydney, NSW), 26

Ivory Glaze brings beauty and glamour to the stage. With a love for fashion, her looks are always polished from head to toe, while pushing boundaries. Ivory’s bank job doesn’t hold her back from exploring all things drag or prevent her from bringing her exuberance to the drag scene, as well as her sweet and wholesome personality.

Rita Menu (Hamilton, NZ), 24

This season’s baby queen, Rita, has only been doing drag for a year. She considers herself super competitive and bills herself as a singer, dancer, and seamstress. Despite her lack of experience, Rita has already wowed audiences in the New Zealand drag scene with performances at local nightclubs as well as winning Kita and Anita’s Drag Wars competition in Auckland. ​