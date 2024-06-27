Meet the Queens of ‘Drag Race: Canada vs The World 2’

This July, Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World is back with an all new cast of queens!

On top of announcing the premiere date for the new season, the full cast list has been revealed as well! Nine international Drag Race queens from all across the globe will come together in Canada to compete for the title of the ‘Queen of the Mother Pucking World’. Meet your latest bunch of queens below.

Alexis Matteo – United States

Pronouns: she/her (in drag), he/him (out of drag)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 3), RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 1), and RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 5)



Alexis Mateo began her drag career in Orlando and Tampa, Florida, and has worked as a dancer and performer at Walt Disney World. She is an activist who spreads awareness on surviving toxic relationships and the after effects.

“The world already knows I’m a queen, now I just want my crown. Puerto Rican blood – it’s powerful!”

Cheryl – UK

Pronouns: she/her (in drag), he/him (out of drag)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (Season 1) and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World (Season 1)

Cheryl placed in the Top 4 on the inaugural season of Drag Race UK in 2019, and has many famous fans, including Grammy-award winner Adele. Cheryl has hosted two podcasts, Girl Group Gossip, where she discusses iconic girl groups of past and present, and Killers, Cults, and Queens which tracks the craziest true crime cases, and spooky paranormal stories from around the world.

“I’m best known for being the queen of mediocrity but that is in the past. I’m fully in my Renaissance era and the new Cheryl-era is loading… get yourselves ready, divas!”

Eureka! – United States

Pronouns: she/her/they/them (in and out of drag)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 9), RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 10), and RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 6)

Eureka! considers herself the plus-size drag supermodel of the World, and wants to give people the confidence to go out and live their dreams. She appeared on HBO’s award-winning series We’re Here, where she travelled across the U.S., and recruited small-town residents to participate in one-night-only drag shows, to promote respect and acceptance of the LGBTQI+ community.

“No matter your size, your shape or anything in between, you can be happy with body positivity. #beyourselftofreeyourself”

Kennedy Davenport – United States

Pronouns: she/her (in drag), he/him (out of drag)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 7) and RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 3)

Kennedy has been in the entertainment business for more than 30 years and is celebrating 28 years in the artform of female impersonation. She is known for her incredible dance skills and amazing lip sync performances. She is a former singer, dancer, and choreographer, and has performed in more than 30 pageants. She is a legend in the mainstream ballroom scene and a faithful member of the Iconic House of Ebony.

“Always remember before you decide to compete in any competition, or anything in life…you are a winner first and foremost…you don’t always need the validation of the crown. The winner is in You. Once you receive that, the doors will be opened to you.”

La Kahena – France

Pronouns: she/her (in drag), he/him (out of drag)

Drag Race France (Season 1)

La Kahena was born in Tunisia and moved to France at the age of 19 and is the first competitor in the Drag Race franchise of Tunisian origin. She takes inspiration from Kahina, her namesake, who was a fierce warrior queen who led Berber resistance in the 7th Century. She also studied geopolitics at La Sorbonne in Paris.



“Always play with fire.”

Le Fil- UK

Pronouns: he/him/they (in and out of drag)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK (Season 4)

Le Fil is a British-Chinese multidisciplinary pop star, artist, and performer, known for their androgynous style. Le Fil started training in musical theatre but found it too prescriptive. He enrolled in art school to find his own voice, wanting to create new avenues to express themselves. There, he started to explore the fusion of music, fashion, performance art and sculpture – which ultimately led to drag.



“My drag is about the amplification of the authentic self, rather than just the emulation of females. Drag is my material to express my androgyny, create gender-bending pop art and entertain the world.”

Lemon- Canada

Pronouns: she/her (in drag), he/him (out of drag)

Canada’s Drag Race (Season 1) and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World (Season 1)

Lemon was inspired by the citrus fruit of the same name, due to her self-proclaimed “sour as hell” attitude. She is a professional contemporary dancer, and previously performed with the Canadian National Tap team.

“I am always literally stoned, from my head to my feet.”

Miss Fiercalicious – Canada

Pronouns: she/her (in drag), he/him (out of drag)

Canada’s Drag Race (Season 3)

Miss Fiercalicious started drag in 2016 in London, Ont. while she was a student at the University of Western Ontario, where she specialized in Biology and minored in French. Her television and film credits include The Traitors: Canada, Jump, Darling, and Sort Of.

“There has never been a queen like me on CANADA’S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS THE WORLD. I’m not like other girls. I’m worse.”

Tynomi Banks – Canada

Canada’s Drag Race (Season 1)

Pronouns: she/her (in drag), he/him (out of drag)

Tynomi Banks is a Canadian legend in the drag scene, and recently headlined the first-ever drag show at the Canadian National Exhibition, and hosted the Just for Laughs’ Queerly Canadian showcase. Tynomi tours with Grammy-Award winner Nelly Furtado as a backup dancer, most recently on the 2024 Juno Awards broadcast. She has also supported LIGHTS on her Pep Tour.

“I am an example of how opportunities always present themselves. And my opportunities have kept me constantly winning.”

