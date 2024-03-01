Meet the hosts of the ABC Mardi Gras Parade broadcast

Comedian Mel Buttle will be one of the faces of the ABC's Mardi Gras coverage. Photo: supplied.

The world-famous Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade will once again be broadcast live on ABC TV and ABC iview, Saturday 2 March at 7.30pm.

Drag icon Courtney Act and ABCQueer’s Mon Schafter will be at the helm of the hosting desk, and will be joined throughout the broadcast by chart-topper, G Flip, and award-winning actor, Remy Hii.

Soaking up the atmosphere along Oxford Street will be a host of roving reporters – comedian Mel Buttle, ABC NEWS presenter Jeremy Fernandez and TikTok creator Louis Hanson – who will be getting the inside track on the Parade route.



“Mardi Gras is the biggest event in the queer calendar, apart from the Subaru end of financial year sale. And it’s extremely exciting to be a part of the ABC’s broadcast once again, this time I’ll wear comfortable shoes, lesson learned,” Mel Buttle said, ahead of the event.



“This year, I’ll be roving Oxford Street, mic in hand, speaking to the Parade participants and getting the inside track on everything that’s going on.

“The ABC’s broadcast gives people right across Australia the chance to enjoy the Parade and connect with the queer community. I can’t wait to dust off my sequins and dance the night away.”

Triple j Drive’s Abby and Tyrone will also be getting amongst the action, while Latifa Tee will be bringing you an electric edition of triple j House Party.

This year will be the ABC’s third Parade broadcast in a row, with more than 12,000 participants expected to march, dance and parade up Oxford Street in a colourful and sparkling celebration of diversity as hundreds of thousands of people look on.

ABC’s Head of Arts, Music and Events, Kath Earle, said, “The ABC has a long history of supporting LGBTQIA+ Australians and we are proud to be the broadcast partner for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, connecting queer communities across the country.

“This year’s Parade is sure to be a fabulous day as we come together to celebrate Australia’s diverse queer community.”

Stream the broadcast and discover a whole range of LGBTQIA+ programs currently available on ABC iview and ABC listen.

