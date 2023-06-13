Meet the cast for ‘Aretha – A Love Letter to The Queen of Soul’

In one week, Aretha – A Love Letter to The Queen of Soul will be taking the stage at Brisbane’s QPAC. In anticipation, we take a look at some of the incredibly talented artists and creatives bringing this concert to life.

On June 20th, Brisbane’s QPAC will honor the incomparable Aretha Franklin, celebrating her life and music through Aretha – A Love Letter to The Queen of Soul.

Here’s the star-studded line-up of talents taking stage next week.

Jada Alberts

Director of the concert, Jada Alberts, is an actor, writer and director of Larrakia, Yanyuwa, Bardi and Wardaman descent.

Jada comes from a highly accomplished background of theatre and television, and have also received prestigious awards such as The Balnaves Indigenous Playwright’s Award in 2013 and the Mona Brand Emerging Playwright’s Award in 2016.

Jada has also completed a writing fellowship with Bell Shakespeare and served as Assistant Director for Sydney Theatre Company’s production Three Sisters in 2017.

Most recently, Jada directed the acclaimed stage production The Seven Stages of Grieving and co-wrote Jarradah Gooragulli Dance of the Brolgas with Mooradoop Kathy Mills, premiering in April 2022 at Brown Marts Theatre, Darwin.

“Aretha Franklin was arguably the most accomplished and sublime soul vocalist in the history of pop music,” Jada explains.

“I am thrilled to direct this astonishing line up of Australian vocalists as they interpret some of the most iconic songs of the 20th century in their own unique way, paying respect to a woman who has influenced all of us.”

Montaige

Montaigne, a multi-talented artist, has recently shot into stardom as a young indie leader to becoming one of Australia’s most distinctive and dynamic voices.

In 2021, Montaigne became even more of an icon representing Australia at Eurovision, where they showcased their single “Technicolour” through a live broadcast.

Much like Jada Alberts, Montaigne also has experience in the world of theatre, captivating QPAC audiences in 2022 with the groundbreaking premiere of Holding Achilles, presented by Dead Puppets Society and Legs On The Wall.

Thandi Phoenix

The dynamic Thandi Phoenix possesses an extraordinary vocal ability characterized by a magnetic energy and an undeniable stage presence.

With a profound affection for electronic music and artistic roots embedded in soul and R&B, Thandi also embodies a captivating fusion of genres.

In 2021, Thandi’s collaboration with Mell Hall resulted in the duo achieving the remarkable feat of holding the top position on the Australian ARIA Club Chart for the longest duration by a female lead.

Her exceptional live performances have earned her a well-deserved reputation as one of Australia’s most exciting talents.

THNDO

After skyrocketing to fame on The Voice Australia, Zimbabwean-born artist THNDO belovingly earned the nickname ‘First Lady of Soul and R&B’.

Since then, glowing reviews have consistently followed THNDO’s performances, cementing her status as a powerhouse in the Australian music scene.

Each of her live shows serves as a resolute declaration, showcasing the triumphant combination of potent lyricism, a remarkable vocal range, and seamlessly crafted backing instrumentation.

With every performance, she also propels the wheel of live music forward, captivating audiences one show at a time.

Ursula Yovich

Ursula Yovich’s portfolio speaks for itself, garnering her multiple awards throughout her career.

Her notable performances span both stage and film, including noteworthy works such as Wayne Blair’s “Top End Wedding,” Baz Luhrmann’s “Australia,” Ivan Sen’s “Goldstone,” and Ray Lawrence’s “Jindabyne.”

In addition to her acting endeavors, Ursula is currently co-writing of a feature film and a stage play, showcasing her versatility as a creative talent.

She has also been honored with The Balnaves Foundation Indigenous Playwright’s Award, further recognizing her significant contributions to the industry.

Book tickets now

Aretha – A Love Letter to the Queen of Soul is a true moment in time for the Australian theatrical season and one that will stay with you long after the last high note has been hit.

To find out more and also book tickets, head to QTIX.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.