Meet the Brisbane queens behind the Dragnation QLD competition

Season five of Dragnation QLD has finally come to an end. Qnews.com.au sat down with Bebe Gunn, Maddy Schneider and Tia-louise Thompson, the faces of the fierce competition, to find out what made this year the best season yet.

Dragnation is an Australia-wide drag competition that started back in 2014.

Advertisements

It has been a platform for several drag performers across the country, providing opportunities for those in the community to showcase their talents.

In 2016 Dragnation QLD got a revamp, with Brisbane drag and bio-queens Bebe Gunn and Tia-louise taking over as co-owners.

Ally, Maddy Schneider also grabbed the competition by the crown, becoming known around town as Brisbane’s favourite door bitch.

“We’ve done this for three years as a team now and each year it’s getting bigger and bigger,” Maddy said.

“This is the biggest crowd we’ve ever had,” host, Bebe added.

The night saw ten of the best queens Brisbane has to offer battle it out on the Wickham stage.

But it was Brisbane royalty, Shaniqua T Bone who stole the show, taking out the title of Miss Dragnation QLD 2019.

Dragnation QLD finale a huge success

When asked how they felt about the Dragnation QLD season five finale, Bebe Gunn said she was overcome with emotion.

“Relieved, proud, sad,” she said to agreeing nods from both Tia and Maddy.

“Brisbane has the best talent in Australia, and it’s been an honour to provide our performers with the stage to prove it.”

This year, the competition served up 43 fierce competitors, a new record for Dragnation QLD.

Advertisements

“The beauty of Dragnation is we don’t turn away applications,” Maddy said.

“We’ve always wanted to provide a platform for those in the LGBTIQ and wider community to showcase their talents.

“If you apply, you’ll compete.”

Tia’s stage name is Solar Flair. She said Dragnation’s inclusivity is what makes the competition a pivotal part of the drag community.

“Dragnation is proof of diversity, talent, and integrity. Especially in Brisbane,” she said.

But Bebe says it’s the community that really makes Dragnation the success it is.

“We want to thank the community for the support. If it wasn’t for them Dragnation wouldn’t be possible.”

Miss T Bone will fly to Adelaide in the coming months to compete for Queensland in Dragnation Australia.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.