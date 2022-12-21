Meet the artists making clothing using the blood of gay men

Zain Curtis is the “painter and textile artist with a limp wrist” as he describes himself.

Hailing from the underground club scene of Chicago, Curtis has carved out a career in branding himself as a provocateur.

His art is both provoking and also camp: acrylic paintings of perverse sexual acts, a jock-strap rug. Queer sexuality is Curtis’ muse.

Now, Curtis’ work has ventured into new territory.

The artist took to Instagram this week to announce his new release: the “GAY BLOOD” collection.

In collaboration with fellow artist Stuart Semple, who launched the collection back in 2018, Curtis has released T-Shirts printed with blood-infused ink.

Semple initially released the shirt in celebration of Pride Month and World Blood Donor Day as a critique of the “blood ban”.

This ban refers to the homophobic policies upheld by the FDA in the U.S. that prevent queer men from donating blood if they have had sex with another man within the last year.

The policy has been implemented internationally in various forms since the 1980s, amid the outbreak of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Curtis adds a ‘cheeky’ spin

Curtis’ collaboration with Semple adds a cheeky spin to Semple’s original product.

Semple’s original piece donned the very literal statement, “THIS SHIRT IS PRINTED WITH THE BLOOD OF GAY MEN”.

Curtis’, however, incorporates his signature tongue-in-cheek playful sexuality that has become synonymous with his work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zain Curtis (@happydevilboy)

Curtis’ work features a print of a man doing a handstand in a latex gimp mask accompanied by the slogan: “How to meet horny married dads in your area in a god-honoring way.”

“Printed with ink infused with the blood of gay men,” Curtis captioned the post to Instagram.

“In 1983, the FDA introduced a guideline that effectively banned men who have sex with men from donating blood.

“A form of this ban remains in place to this day, making the US one of the only countries to continue to ban the donation of gay men’s blood.”

Is gay blood still banned in Australia?

Curtis ends his post with the claim that, “a form of this ban remains in place to this day, making the US one of the only countries to continue to ban the donation of gay men’s blood.”

Despite the progress and advancements made in the treatments of HIV/AIDS, however, Australia is still included among this collection of countries upholding the ban.

The current policy still imposes an abstinence period for gay, bisexual, transgender and gender non-conforming Australians who have sex with men.

Despite Australia being the first to lift the lifetime ban, we are now falling behind according to experts.

Check out more of Curtis’ provoking work here.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.