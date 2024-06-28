Meet queer Aussie pop star Mia Rodriguez

We chat with 21-year-old Australian queer pop artist Mia Rodriguez.

Mia Rodriguez is a 21-year-old Australian queer pop artist who burst onto the music scene with hits Emotion and Psycho following her viral social media presence.

Mia spoke to us about her career, sexuality and future.

You have made the transition from online to an established artist, how important are platforms like TikTok for up-and-coming new talent?

TikTok was important until it became a bit saturated with how many people there are on it! It became pretty hard to promote music. All platforms are important though. It’s the modern magazine, only you have to put yourself out there! Collabing with other artists is even better.

People see large follower and streaming numbers and think that “you’ve made it,’ is it a bit more complicated than that?

Yes, definitely. I think “making it” depends on every individual artist. For me, it would be winning a Grammy and meeting my favourite artists as an artist myself instead of as a fan. It’s pretty ambitious, but I’ve always aimed high! There are a lot of artists that feel like they’ve “made it” even just being comfortable in their career and making a living. It’s all personal really.

You’ve achieved so much in a short time, but do you have any highlights?

Man, I have too many highlights. I went to the ARIAS in 2023 and met Troye Sivan, who has always been my biggest inspiration and why I got into music. I was on the cover of Miz Vogue last year which was crazy, and touring with Oliver Tree felt surreal.

On the flip side, what have been some of the biggest challenges?

A month after I signed to my label at 17, COVID started. It not only delayed my career by an insane amount but also my self-growth. It was very isolating and I was distraught for a long time. I was a new artist who hadn’t even performed before, it felt like imposter syndrome!

Tell us about your own journey with your sexuality.

Well, I knew I was bisexual when I was 11. I was raised in a Catholic school, so no one was really supportive. This was also right before being gay was really accepted. I lost all of my girlfriends because they thought it was disgusting… (they are now lesbian). But I found my place!

You were recently a Eurovision jury member for Australia, what was that like?

It was a unique experience! I was shocked that I was asked in the first place. I had to be out of the house by 4am, and being a night owl… that sucked. But when I arrived to the cinema room, there was free food and comfy chairs so it was chill. Also loved chatting to the other jurors! I was the youngest person there.

We also have to ask about being on the front cover of Miz Vogue – that must have been amazing, tell us about that!

It felt pretty surreal seeing myself on the front cover of a magazine, especially Vogue. I’ve always loved modelling for photoshoots and getting dressed up, it was so fun. The price of the clothes and accessories I was wearing was crazy! I was scared to move! I also have a playlist called “for werk” that I play on the speakers to hype me up during a photoshoot. Hypes up the crew as well!

What’s coming up for you – new music on the horizon?

Yep! I always want to keep releasing as much as I can… It’s a big process, but definitely this year. I also want to make my first EP soon! And also merch, finally. I really wanted it to be the type of merch you could wear outside and look cool, so I took my time finding a good designer!

You can follow Mia on Instagram @miaaarodriguezzz

