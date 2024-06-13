Meet Queensland intersex advocate Bonnie Hart

Bonnie Hart is an intersex woman and a powerful advocate for her community. Bonnie chatted to QNews about her pathway to advocacy including her roles with InterLink and Intersex Human Rights Australia.

Townsville in North Queensland is where Bonnie Hart grew up. Reflecting on her time there, she found it a particularly difficult environment for being intersex.

“By the time I was old enough to leave Townsville, I was eager to do so. I made wonderful, lifelong friends there but it was a really challenging place to grow up,” she explains.

Not only was there the usual conservatism of North Queensland during that time, but Bonnie also had the added complications of being intersex at a time when it wasn’t visible or even understood.

“I have lived experience of having childhood medical procedures, examinations, and interventions to ‘normalise’ my body that were conducted in a way that meant that I wasn’t able to provide really full and informed consent for those to happen,” Bonnie explains.

Bonnie explains that her family were “left very much alone” in terms of information about intersex, psychosocial support and being connected to others going through similar experiences.

This lack of support left Bonnie feeling isolated and unable to discuss her experiences or body with anyone.

“I grew up without anyone to talk to about the experiences that I’ve had, or to unpack all of those sex and gender norms which stigmatised bodies like mine,” she says.

“There were just big sections of my experiences that I had no words to speak about. It left me alone, feeling shame and had a massive impact on my self-esteem ”

Finding a creative outlet

In her early adult years, Bonnie found an outlet and a way to express herself.

She became an artist across many genres from film, to music as well as performance art. These mediums were a way for her to explore ideas and communicate her feelings, including about being intersex.

“Invariably the feelings I had growing up, the ‘otherness’ of having a body that didn’t conform to male or female expectations, would surface through my abstract art. I like weird art and making it helped me to put concepts, images and actions to words that had never been spoken.”

A significant turning point in Bonnie’s journey was the collaboration with her sister Phoebe, who also has the same intersex variation.

Together, they made the documentary Orchids: My Intersex Adventure which aired on ABC in 2010.

“That film really was a giant, worldwide disclosure of being intersex. There was no hiding it after that,” Bonnie states.

It propelled her into the public eye and became a catalyst for her advocacy work.

Becoming an advocate

After the success of the documentary, Bonnie soon became the President of the peer support group now known as Intersex Peer Support Australia (IPSA).

This role helped her connect with others who had similar experiences and reinforced the importance of peer support in the intersex community.

“I really started to learn about how to speak about intersex, and I did that through meeting as many people as I could,” Bonnie says.

During that time she heard the same stories over and over again. Her first foray into advocacy was platforming those with a lived experience.

“We really tried to bring consumer voices into changing those medical paradigms, to ensure that the treatments and services being offered met our needs and were affirmative,” she explains.

“Where that wasn’t possible, we worked to raise awareness of intersex in society and advocate for better protections from discrimination and harmful, nonconsensual medical practices experienced by people with innate variations of sex characteristics.”

Advocacy roles

Bonnie is now Deputy Executive Director of Intersex Human Rights Australia and has begun an academic career with the University of Southern Queensland.

Despite some resistance from some clinicians and structural challenges, Bonnie has remained steadfast in her efforts to advocate for the rights and well-being of intersex people.

“My major emphasis has been ensuring that people with innate variations of sex characteristics of all ages are able to access health services that they need when they want them,” she says passionately.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Intersex Human Rights Australia (@intersexaus)

“Affirmative intersex health means more options for people to take control of their own health care. It means people can access timely medical services that are knowledgeable and respect their personal autonomy. It also means that they have access to people to talk to about both medical and social issues so that they don’t have to feel alone or pathologised in their personal journey of having a body that doesn’t conform to male or female stereotypes.”

Triumphs

Bonnie’s advocacy has led to several significant achievements with the creation of the InterLink program a key highlight.

“InterLink is our new intersex mental health service which provides free online, individual, and group counselling to people of any age, and also to the parents and caregivers of children with intersex variations,” Bonnie explains.

This program addresses gaps in services and ensures that peer-to-peer support can be facilitated.

This is particularly useful for the intersex community to know which healthcare professionals already understand their situation to help reduce barriers to accessing services.

Additionally, there is also power in the positives of coming together as a group.

“It’s a really great way to find commonalities in our differences and have a real celebratory, strengths-based approach to forming community. That positive growth can be really fantastic,” she says.

Bonnie cites various legislative efforts to protect the rights of intersex individuals as other key milestones.

“Last year, the ACT was the first jurisdiction in Australia to protect the rights of young people with innate variations in sex characteristics in medical settings through legislation,” she notes.

These legislative efforts are part of a broader international movement to recognise non-consensual medical interventions as harmful and to promote the human rights of intersex individuals.

However, the path has not always been easy.

“Shifting clinical norms is very hard to do, particularly from small, unfunded organisations,” Bonnie acknowledges.

The I in LGBTQIA+

When it comes to the I of Intersex being within the acronym and community of LGBTQIA+, Bonnie explains there are positives and drawbacks.

“I think the inclusion of I within LGBTI is a happy but uncomfortable fit,” she explains.

“It’s happy because it provides intersex issues some visibility. and There’s a fit because many intersex people are also queer and some are trans. The issues that impact people with intersex variations are related to the same sex and gender norms, stereotypes, stigma, discrimination and harm that other communities under the acronym face.”

“But there are many people who have variations that don’t use the term intersex to talk about their body. The inclusion of I with an LGBTI sometimes doesn’t include talking about cisgendered, heterosexual people with innate variations in sex characteristics.”

“It may also be not talking about children that are too young to express any identity, but still have intersex variations. Without the broad view of the intersex community, the issues of our most vulnerable members might remain invisible.”

And how can the queer community be good allies?

“Learn about intersex issues and bring them up when they’re relevant. Expand the dialogue beyond identity, sexuality and gender to include bodies and experiences. Use positions and platforms that you have to elevate intersex voices and issues and make sure our needs are represented,” Bonnie says.

The future

2024 has started positively with $5 million in federal government medical research funding announced in April establishing new intersex models of care.

The research will cover three components around bioethics, a population survey on the experiences of intersex people and an evaluation of psychosocial support programs like InterLink which will be led by Bonnie on behalf of the University of Southern Queensland.

When I ask Bonnie if she has a message for her community, she immediately focuses her attention on others.

“I’m just so proud of people when they do come forward seeking help or trying to find out more about their bodies or medical history. It takes a lot of courage to actually stand up and find out,” she says.

“My message is that you don’t have to do that on your own. There are other people out there who understand and know how to help. There are other people with bodies like yours and you can get connected with them.”

Through Bonnie’s tireless advocacy work, those who have connected with each other in the past and those who will do so in the future, have a lot to thank her for.

Find out more about InterLink at ilink.net.au, Intersex Human Rights Australia at ihra.org.au, and Intersex Peer Support Australia at isupport.org.au

