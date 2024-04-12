Meet Queensland community hero Wally Cowin

Wally Cowin has been involved in the LGBTQIA+ community for decades. He spoke to QNews about his life, his passion for community and being the founding editor of Queensland Pride.

Wally Cowin has a long connection with Brisbane.

He was born in Tenterfield in 1948 and after a short stint on the Gold Coast grew up in Mount Gravatt from the age of seven.

We’re chatting about his life at the QNews office not far from where he grew up.

He points out the neighbouring hills and recalls getting off the tram nearby and his daily struggle getting home.

“From here to home it was all bush. I would walk the old trails and there were animals and all sorts to deal with,” he says.

It’s no surprise that back then, Brisbane was a tricky place to be.

“Queensland was redneck. My dad was a copper and I knew I couldn’t stay. I knew I had to get out of Brisbane,” Wally explains.

The Navy

Wally could see a route to a new life: the Navy.

He had always had a desire to travel saying when he first saw the ocean he thought: “I’ve got to get across that.”

“I saw ships and I realised that ships and what’s all this about? So then I joined the Navy, actually, so I wouldn’t be conscripted into the army to go to Vietnam,” he says.

There are certain stereotypes about seamen and Wally certainly embraced them with caution.

“There was gay life on board, but, we knew the boundaries and the restrictions and some people seem to get away with it more than others.”

Although much of the exploits onboard were for fun or a release, he did start seeing someone in his final months of the Navy. This relationship, however, saw them both get discharged.

The pair had an amorous meeting in an office one evening without noticing that others could see in.

“I didn’t realise that all of duty watch was sitting out there having a few beers, and sort of looking at everybody in the windows and there’s he and I in the office doing it all and they’re all watching,” he says.

This forced him out of the navy but he doesn’t have any regrets.

“It didn’t matter, I became a different person and it was like ‘you can’t fucking touch me now,’ he says defiantly.

Sydney life

Wally embraced a new life in Sydney. He was working on the railways and was a union leader.

He also enjoyed the thriving but underground scene with one highlight being the visiting American sailors.

“We had millions and millions of American sailors all coming in with poppers, which was the real poppers in those days. It was amyl nitrite in a glass tube,” he recalls

Wally was also part of the original Sydney Mardi Gras in 1978.

“I didn’t go all the way to Kings Cross because I was with a group of railway people who were in secure jobs and they didn’t want to be arrested that night,” he says.

Wally took his colleagues away from the scene, then returned and helped in the fundraising efforts.

“I came back and then found out who had been arrested and went to Oxford Street and Rob Stringer was raising funds to bail those arrested out. So we were running round [fundraising] and then I went back to Strathfield [to his colleagues] and got another couple of hundred bucks from them.”

A return to Brisbane

Although more progress happened after Mardi Gras the 80s were a difficult time for Wally and the community.

The AIDS crisis didn’t escape his family with his brother passing because of it.

In 1988 he returned to Brisbane for Expo and began doing the groundwork for an LGBTQIA+ publication in the city.

“I was a shareholder of the Star Observer, so we were going to come up here and bring that here during Expo and get to know people and network.”

But with others in Sydney not keen on expansion Wally took the attitude of: “I’ll do it myself!”

Starting Queensland Pride

From his childhood home in Mount Gravatt, Wally set up Queensland Pride and began publishing the paper in January 1991.

It was a pivotal time for the queer community as homosexuality had just been made legal that very same month.

But even with the legal progress, conservative attitudes remained. At first, it was hard for Wally to get commercial interest in the publication.

“The biggest challenge was convincing advertisers to pay money and convincing them that we are a viable community and that we do spend money.”

However, the breakthrough came through a Tourism Queensland survey of his readership that proved the value of the community.

“We hammered everybody with that information. Every travel agent, every advertising agency in Brisbane. I was on TV and in international newspapers talking about it.”

The campaign helped not only Queensland Pride but also local businesses.

“The local hotels and bed and breakfasts were being inundated with queens coming up from Sydney and Melbourne for a holiday.”

Ensuring regional Queensland was represented was always a big part of Wally’s vision.

“I’d drive up to Cairns with a car full of magazines and I’d see six or seven different communities on the way. I’d drop papers off and talk to them all and then drive back down.”

Travel and B.A.G.S

Wally stepped down as Editor of the magazine in 2001 after making Queensland Pride the pivotal publication for the LGBTQIA+ community throughout the 90s.

He then embraced travel, going to TAFE and becoming a registered travel agent and travel writer.

In recent years he is still giving back to the community through the Brisbane Aged Gentlemen’s Society or B.A.G.S for short.

The group is a way for more mature-aged men to meet and socialise. Wally says it has been particularly helpful for those coming out later in life.

“We have many blokes that were married or have kids or coming out of long-term relationships with women,” he says.

Although they have missed out on being part of the community for much of their life, Wally is determined to give them a space to feel connected.

Legacy

In the decades that Wally has been part of the LGBTQIA+ community, the biggest difference he’s seen is the changing attitudes from mainstream Australia.

“I think it’s probably the more acceptance by a lot of younger men nowadays. It was once before things like ‘poofter bashing.’ But nowadays it’s ‘oh, my cousin or my sister or my mother’s gay now,’ he says.

When I ask if he has a message for the community, he makes it all about his local group B.A.G.S.

“The message I have is that if you’re not doing anything on the 25th of July, we’re going to have Christmas in July at the Brunswick Hotel, where we’re going to be raising funds B.A.G.S,” he says.

The drive to do something for the community seems to be part of his DNA and I ask him where he gets it from.

“I think I got it from my parents, I was on the committee being on the school and everything. So that was just been a part of what I did in life, you know? I’ve always had that sort of sense of this is how you do it,” he says.

Without people like Wally creating change for the LGBTQIA+ community, it’s doubtful we would see the progress we have had today.

He’s led a life of adventure, service and passion and the queer community of Queensland and beyond are all the better for it.

Wally Cowin is a true community legend.

