Sydney WorldPride has an unexpected and accidental new icon, Progress Shark, who is queer Sydney’s new obsession.

At the weekend, the official Sydney WorldPride Instagram account shared a photo of Progress Shark.

The Australian Museum in Darlinghurst is “transforming its iconic shark statue in support and recognition of the LGBTQIA+ community, with the help of Sydney artist George Buchanan,” the post explains.

The large shark statue, wrapped in the progress pride flag, is one of many rainbow installations around the city during the mega-festival in the city.

While Progress Shark doesn’t have their colourful stripes just yet, people seem captivated.

Comments and memes flew on social media, as well as a hilarious Instagram account dedicated to the statue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney WorldPride 2023 (@sydneyworldpride)

“Perpetually obsessed now with Progress Shark. It is the only thing I will care about all WorldPride. Icon,” Nic Kelly wrote on Instagram.

“Omg!” Courtney Act wrote.

“If that shark was gay it would be a dolphin,” drag queen Beverly Kills added.

“Progress Shark must be protected at all costs,” one person wrote.

“Progress shark deserves merch,” someone else demanded.

Sydney World Pride progress shark is where it’s at! pic.twitter.com/CWDCk1cGhF — Art Simone (@ArtSimone) February 3, 2023

Progress Shark must be protected at all costs pic.twitter.com/TB3WpMjbSZ — (@jaytert0t) February 4, 2023

An Instagram account for Progress Shark has also sprung up in the past few days, and it’s hilarious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Progress Shark (@progress.shark)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Progress Shark (@progress.shark)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Progress Shark (@progress.shark)

Progress Shark isn’t installed yet, but is coming soon

The Australian Museum’s shark statue is located at the entry on College Street and overlooking William Street.

In a tweet yesterday, the Museum said they were “blown by all of the love” for Progress Shark. But the photo is still just an artistic impression of the installation.

“We can confirm it will be installed before the end of next week,” the Museum tweeted.

The Museum said the installation “pays tribute to the trailblazers of the first Mardi Gras Parade, then called ‘Day of International Gay Solidarity’, which took place in Sydney in 1978,” the museum explains.

“Today the Australian Museum stands in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community and prides itself on being a place where everyone can explore the richness of life, the Earth and culture in Australia and the Pacific.”

We are blown away by all of the love that is being shown for #ProgressShark We can confirm it will be installed before the end of next week You can check out our full WorldPride program here: https://t.co/dKB0YMFKW3 : Artistic impression of the installation pic.twitter.com/qDfuSo7ndK — Australian Museum (@austmus) February 5, 2023

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.