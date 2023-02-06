NSW

Meet ‘Progress Shark’, an unexpected gay icon of Sydney WorldPride

Jordan Hirst
Sydney Worldpride rainbow installation Progress Shark
Sydney WorldPride has an unexpected and accidental new icon, Progress Shark, who is queer Sydney’s new obsession.

At the weekend, the official Sydney WorldPride Instagram account shared a photo of Progress Shark.

The Australian Museum in Darlinghurst is “transforming its iconic shark statue in support and recognition of the LGBTQIA+ community, with the help of Sydney artist George Buchanan,” the post explains.

The large shark statue, wrapped in the progress pride flag, is one of many rainbow installations around the city during the mega-festival in the city.

While Progress Shark doesn’t have their colourful stripes just yet, people seem captivated.

Comments and memes flew on social media, as well as a hilarious Instagram account dedicated to the statue.

“Perpetually obsessed now with Progress Shark. It is the only thing I will care about all WorldPride. Icon,” Nic Kelly wrote on Instagram.

“Omg!” Courtney Act wrote.

“If that shark was gay it would be a dolphin,” drag queen Beverly Kills added.

“Progress Shark must be protected at all costs,” one person wrote.

“Progress shark deserves merch,” someone else demanded.

An Instagram account for Progress Shark has also sprung up in the past few days, and it’s hilarious.

Progress Shark isn’t installed yet, but is coming soon

The Australian Museum’s shark statue is located at the entry on College Street and overlooking William Street.

In a tweet yesterday, the Museum said they were “blown by all of the love” for Progress Shark. But the photo is still just an artistic impression of the installation.

“We can confirm it will be installed before the end of next week,” the Museum tweeted.

The Museum said the installation “pays tribute to the trailblazers of the first Mardi Gras Parade, then called ‘Day of International Gay Solidarity’, which took place in Sydney in 1978,” the museum explains.

“Today the Australian Museum stands in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community and prides itself on being a place where everyone can explore the richness of life, the Earth and culture in Australia and the Pacific.”

