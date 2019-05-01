Meet Labor Senator Penny Wong at Brisbane’s Paddo Tavern this Friday

Labor Senate leader Penny Wong will be in Brisbane at the Paddo Tavern this Friday afternoon for a free pre-election event.

The event in the inner Brisbane suburb of Paddington will begin at 4pm, with more details available on the Facebook page.

Later in the evening, local Labor candidate Paul Newbury will launch his campaign at the venue, with his team and deputy opposition leader Tanya Plibersek.

Newbury is Labor’s candidate for the federal seat of Brisbane, challenging Coalition incumbent Trevor Evans. The Greens’ candidate in the seat is Andrew Bartlett.

The federal election will be held on Saturday, May 18. Pre-polling began around the country on Monday this week.

Equality Australia recently released the Coalition, Labor and the Greens’ responses to an 18-question survey on LGBTIQ issues to inform voters.

Victorian Gay and Lesbian Rights Lobby reviewed the survey’s results and this week released their “Rainbow Votes” scorecard highlighting issues needing to be addressed by the next federal government, and whether the three parties provided “Full Commitment”, “Partial Commitment” or “No Commitment/No Response” on those issues.

You can view the scorecard and the three parties’ responses to the survey questions on the VGLRL’s “Rainbow Votes” website here.

