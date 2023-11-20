Meet Mardi Gras’ new CEO Gil Beckwith

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras’ new CEO Gil Beckwith presided over Melbourne’s first Midsumma pride march in 1996. She told QNews what it’s like to be back at the helm of one of the world’s premiere queer events nearly three decades later.

WORDS Andrew M Potts

What do you remember about your first pride event?

It was a Sydney Mardi Gras parade. I was in my early 20’s. I’d been out for a couple of years. We watched the parade from the roof of a pub. It was one of those magical nights in Sydney where it threatened rain with high imposing cloud cover with the occasional flash of lightning. Folks danced on the shop front awnings barely clothed, and at street level, the community came to watch and party. And milk crates were hot property!



You held a number of positions at the Victorian AIDS Council (VAC) from 1992. What drove you to get involved in the fight against that epidemic?

My gay brothers were sick and dying. It was very important to me to be involved. I learnt a lot about illness, activism, loss, discrimination, resilience, care, love, support, isolation, and community. The disease was indiscriminate in who would survive and who would not. I still have lifelong friends from that time who are my family and I love fiercely.

You became the first woman president of Midsumma in 1996. What drew you to that role?

As my connection to community became stronger through working at VAC, I wanted to be more involved in the community. My best gay boyfriend and I joined the board. The festival had been struggling financially. My first year on the board I managed the festival volunteers. The following year, as the board became more gender diverse, it was suggested that I become President. The board were very aware of being more representative of the community. It was the last thing that I could have imagined for myself but I loved the festival and the role.

During the first year of your Midsumma presidency the first annual pride march was held, attracting 10,000 marchers. When people think of Midsumma today it’s really the pride march that they think about. How does it feel to have helped birth such an icon of the LGBTIQA+ community in Australia?

The time was perfect for such an event. The right people were there to do the heavy lifting in making it a success. The appetite from the community was palpable. And it feels amazing that over 25 years later, it is one of the highlights of the festival.

During the years of your presidency Midsumma was already attracting big corporate sponsors, with brands like Telstra, Coca Cola, and even Pedigree Pal dog food advertising in the festival guide or sponsoring events. There is often vigorous debate about the role of corporate sponsorships around pride events. How do we strike that balance?

Back then Midsumma was desperate for money. The opportunities to fundraise were limited. It was not sustainable to put on what was becoming a major annual event without some strong financial support. Our first sponsors were Qantas and Optus. The money came with strong support from the organisations. Our contacts in both organisations were queer and loved Midsumma. They were so proud to be involved.

Sponsorship can be contentious. But most pride organisations now, as we do, have an ethical charter that dives deep into the ecosystem of the sponsor to understand and examine their support and structure around diversity and inclusion. So we know that their involvement isn’t just “gay for a day”.

Our festivals could not exist as they do without support from corporate organisations. I often think, what would Sydney or Melbourne be like without these festivals for our community to connect and celebrate with their friends and family? Every festival we employ over a thousand queer artists, connect with over three thousand volunteers, let alone the punters who come to our events. Oh what a dull old world it would be! And I strongly believe that through such vibrant visibility we are changing the world to make it a better place.

What do you think are the defining differences between the two festivals?

I think each festival is a cultural response to their respective cities. What sets us apart from any other pride organisation is that our parade is held at night.

There are so many things that set us apart but so many that bring us together to ensure that our respective communities have an amazing festival to connect with.

You’ve lived in Sydney since 2004. What prompted the move and what is it that you like most about this city?

I applied for a job at the Sydney Theatre Company and was lucky enough to be successful. I ended up working there for over 11 years, in one of the most beautiful and iconic spots in Sydney.

I think Sydney has the most fabulous weather and outlook. It is a glorious city. When Sydney shines, she really shines.

You joined Sydney Mardi Gras as its Business and Finance Manager in 2018 after years working in executive roles in the arts and health sectors. What drew you back to working in the LGBTIQA+ community organisation sector again?

After leaving the Sydney Theatre Company I job jumped for a while, which was unusual for me. But I managed to get some different finance experience under my belt. And when this role came up, I jumped at the chance.



What is your vision for Sydney Mardi Gras in 2024?

In 2024 Sydney Mardi Gras festival will re-establish, reinvigorate, and refresh its connection with Sydney and our community.

Sydney Mardi Gras has a role in servicing and supporting our community, advocating for our community and providing safe and inclusive spaces for our diverse community to party, celebrate and connect. The work that we do in and through the festival that underpins our unique position to lobby for others and help others in our community to find their voice and strength.

LGBTIQA+ Australia and Indigenous Australia both delivered a strong Yes vote in the referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament even though Australia ultimately voted No. Is that something that Sydney Mardi Gras has plans to address through the 2024 festival?

We are looking for ways to work with and for our queer First Nations community, and 2024 will reflect that.

Are you looking forward to the opening of Qtopia and seeing it host its first Sydney Mardi Gras festival events?

Of course. Our history is so important, to remind us all of how much work has gone before us to make this world a better place.



Is it important that we as a community continue to remember our past while looking to the future?

Our history helps shape us and our future. One cannot exist without the other. So much strength, courage, pride and determination helped our communities get to where we are today. Without those proud activists of the past, we would not be in the position we’re in today. Every step forward must be taken with the acknowledgement of the past so that we can continue to make great strides towards a bright future.

Following WorldPride, your predecessor Albert Kruger announced the Act For Equality campaign to call for the NSW Parliament to finally finish the job in delivering full equality for LGBTIQA+ people in this state. Are you hopeful that the NSW Government might deliver that outcome in time for Sydney Mardi Gras 2024?

We are working closely with Equality Australia and Government representatives at the moment to focus on legislation to banish conversion therapy in NSW. We will always do what we can to bring to the table the voices that matter to make change for our community.

How does it feel to be back at the helm of one of LGBTIQA+ Australia’s most iconic festivals once again?

Exciting! Overwhelming! Challenging!

