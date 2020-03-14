Media fall for Italian gangbang ban twitter prank

A prank Twitter account earlier today managed to fool gullible media with an announcement of a ban on orgies, threesomes and gangbangs in the Italian commune of Bugliano. The local Mayor supposedly banned multiple partner sex acts as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

🔴 VIETATI ASSEMBRAMENTI DURANTE LE ATTIVITÀ SESSUALI.

Come misura ulteriore per contenimento #coronavirus sono state viete orgie e gangbang su tutto il territorio comunale di #Bugliano pic.twitter.com/KugSY4jiUi — Comune di Bugliano (@CBugliano) March 10, 2020

However, a quick examination throws up two clues that the announcement possibly requires more investigation. Firstly the date on the proclamation seems early for a coronavirus response — 9 February. Secondly, the number 69, especially in association with anything of a sexual nature, usually indicates a joke. The proclamation is numbered 00069/2020.

Glancing through the commune’s tweets, there are also other proclamations that stretch the limits of credibility. One announces a suspension on the ban on hunting so that villagers can find their own meat and avoid gathering in food stores.

“Has anyone seen my cat?” asked one ratepayer in response.

“In war and famine, cats are called rabbits,” someone answered.

Ban on Smoking suspended

In another proclamation, the commune suspended the local ban on smoking in public buildings. The Mayor claimed “Smoking will hinder the spread of the virus. This according to the opinions of the homeopathic doctor Mantrugiani and the tobacconist Ampelio.”

What a shame Australian civic authorities don’t take more advice on health issues from tobacconists.

However, it is the Facebook page of the Commune of Bugliano that offers definitive evidence of the satirical nature of the commune’s social media accounts.

The page posted notice of an Extraordinary Community Council meeting scheduled for 12 March.

Among the items on the meeting agenda:

“Body temperature measurement. *

“Discussion of the proposal of foreign affairs assessor M5S Luigi Di Cicco to buy a new VCR with 6 heads for the multimedia classroom of Bava Beccaris elementary school.

“Miscellaneous and possible that we forgot last city council.

“Remote greetings, group photo, thermometer return.

“* Body temperature measurement will be carried out rectal by Sister Angelica (who has Parkinson’s). We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Here at QNews we send blessings to Sister Angelica, the good mayor of the commune of Bugliano, and we also hope that guy finds his cat.

Earlier this year, news media all over the globe fell for a ridiculous story about the world’s first transgender doll in a Siberian toy store. None of the outlets that carried the story ever published a retraction or correction.

