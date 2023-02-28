Meatball performs incredibly camp drag number as George Santos

The internet is in stitches this week after Dragula’s Meatball went viral for performing as George Santos in drag.

The video shows Meatball sauntering onto stage in a three-piece pant-suit in front of clips and images of Santos.

She then breaks into a ballad, lipsyncing along to “This is Me” from The Greatest Showman, before tearing off the suit to reveal a dress similar to the one the GOP congressman is now infamous for “being young and having fun” in.

“The best drag number ever?”

The clip, which was posted to TikTok, was captioned “The best drag number ever?”

Decide for yourself below:

The performance immediately went viral on TikTok, with users in the comment section calling the performance “genius”.

“this is genius on so many levels. love it,” one user commented.

“You can’t convince me this wouldn’t be him if he just let go and let himself be free,” says another.

Twitter reacts to Meatball

Naturally, the TikTok spread across Twitter like wildfire.

we witnessed meatball do “this is me” as george santos. i will NEVER BE THE SAME — pinball (@pinballmcqueenn) February 27, 2023

not the straight out the bag shake and go LMFAOOO — B (@Brew_Stew) February 27, 2023

Send her the Academy Award. Send it! — sometimesrae (@hithisisrae) February 27, 2023

The saga of Meatball as Santos

The drag number isn’t Meatball’s first appearance as Santos, however.

The drag queen has made the character an ongoing skit on TikTok.

In one video, she performs as George Santos handing out cupcakes in the senate:

In another, she plays Santos doing a “get ready with me” tutorial:

But with the viral heights the performance is reaching, it’s clear that whatever Meatball does next the internet is going to be eating it up.

