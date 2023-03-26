Meanwhile, back in the GoonCave, listen up bators

Masturbation has cum a long way in recent years. Once a shameful secret, bators now boast of locking themselves in the GoonCave for days on end and gooning to multiple screens.

In my youth, DIY orgasms were a definite no-no. But in the age of webcams, fapping has progressed from hidden vice to lucrative career choice. People earn a living as professional wankers. There are even championships with cam sites awarding trophies for Wanker of the Month. Who knows? One day choking the chicken may become an Olympic sport. God knows they allow Curling. Why not Wrist Aerobics?

Anyway, there’s now more porn available than you can poke a dick at. And that enables gooning. Men and women set up GoonCaves with multiple screens to watch a variety of sex acts all at once. They sit there edging for hours or days — vacant expression, tongue hanging loosely from the mouth, drool dribbling down the chin — all goonface and not a care in the world.

Gooners are the Gold Medal triathletes of self-abuse. They don’t just rub one out or beat off. They have finessed mini pole vaulting into masturbation marathons with more twists and turns than a soggy biscuit bukkake orgy at a Papal conclave.

F*ck food, social interaction or work. Where’s some new porn? Something different for cranking the shaft. Something previously unseen for rubbin’ the nubbin. Perhaps a bisexual East European POV orgy with Furries picked up off the street for a few dollars?

But I hope gooners remember to stock up on lube. I don’t want to see the poor f*ckers tossers suffering from blistered pink bits.

“No. I swear it’s not herpes.”

Happy gooning, bators.

