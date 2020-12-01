Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett got engaged to his boyfriend

Actor Jonathan Bennett, known for his role as Aaron Samuels in 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls, is engaged to boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan after Jaymes proposed.

Bennett wrote on Instagram he “said yes and ugly cried like a crazy person” and posted photos from the sweet moment.

Sharing the video of the proposal with People, the 39-year-old explained it was a total surprise to him.

It turns out Vaughan, who works as a US TV host, wrote a song for his boyfriend.

Bennett thought they were shooting family Christmas card photos that day. But Vaughan pulled him aside and produced a sign reading, “We never did find our song, so I wrote it for you.”

Bennett told People, “We would always hear songs and think, ‘Oh that would be our song if just this part or that part were different.’

“As a result we didn’t have a song that was ‘ours.’

Bennett said he “began to ugly-cry the ugliest cry anyone has ever cried.”

“I’ve always loved his voice, and to hear his voice singing to me was really special,” he said.

“It’s hard to describe what it feels like to have a song written about you that is so specific and that reassures all your insecurities.

“It was the best song I’ve heard.”

Jonathan Bennett said he and Jaymes “couldn’t be happier” and want to spend the rest of their lives together.

“There was a moment when you feel like ‘Oh, this is forever, I understand it,’” Bennett said.

“I screamed ‘yes’ immediately, actually it was, ‘Yes! Of course!’”

Jonathan Bennett starred in The Christmas House, the Hallmark Channel’s first Christmas movie to star a gay lead.

See the photos of Jonathan Bennett and his boyfriend Jaymes below

