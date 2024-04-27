Mean Ellen DeGeneres: the ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind

Ellen DeGeneres premiered a new stand-up routine in West Hollywood on Wednesday including some business about how mean she is.

The former Ellen DeGeneres Show host told the audience she was “kicked out of show businesses” not once but twice.

“There’s no mean people in show business. The ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind.

“I became this one-dimensional character who gave stuff away and danced up steps. Do you know how hard it is to dance up steps? Would a mean person dance up steps? Had I ended my show by saying, ‘Go f*ck yourself,’ people would’ve been pleasantly surprised.”

Ellen DeGeneres reminded the audience that 2020 was not her first experience of being booted from TV

In the late 90s, she came out as gay a year before the cancellation of her sitcom Ellen. Opinion differs on whether her coming out led to the cancellation – or perhaps, the more serious tome adopted by the show after she came out.

But no argument which corner Elen is in.

“Eventually, they’re going to kick me out for a third time because I’m mean, old, and gay.”

Degeneres experienced her second fall from grace in 2020 when employees accused her of leading a toxic workplace.

She referred briefly to that episode on Wednesday.

“I’m giving stuff away … and I danced, then I was mean, and they didn’t like me again.”

Had enough yet?

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.