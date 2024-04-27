Celebrities

Mean Ellen DeGeneres: the ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind

mean ellen degeneres

Ellen DeGeneres premiered a new stand-up routine in West Hollywood on Wednesday including some business about how mean she is.

The former Ellen DeGeneres Show host told the audience she was “kicked out of show businesses” not once but twice.

“There’s no mean people in show business. The ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind.

“I became this one-dimensional character who gave stuff away and danced up steps. Do you know how hard it is to dance up steps? Would a mean person dance up steps? Had I ended my show by saying, ‘Go f*ck yourself,’ people would’ve been pleasantly surprised.”

Ellen DeGeneres reminded the audience that 2020 was not her first experience of being booted from TV

In the late 90s, she came out as gay a year before the cancellation of her sitcom Ellen. Opinion differs on whether her coming out led to the cancellation – or perhaps, the more serious tome adopted by the show after she came out.

But no argument which corner Elen is in.

“Eventually, they’re going to kick me out for a third time because I’m mean, old, and gay.”

Degeneres experienced her second fall from grace in 2020 when employees accused her of leading a toxic workplace.

She referred briefly to that episode on Wednesday.

“I’m giving stuff away … and I danced, then I was mean, and they didn’t like me again.”

Had enough yet?

The Ellen Degeneres show finally announces end date.

Former employees respond to Ellen DeGeneres ending her talk show.

Ellen DeGeneres gives on-air apology addressing allegations.

‘I’m so sorry’: Ellen DeGeneres apologises to staff.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Rosie O'Donnell Andy Cohen
Rosie O’Donnell: pioneer lesbian TV host spills on Ellen
anne heche
Anne Heche dies week after car accident
Anne Heche
Anne Heche not expected to survive according to family
Anne Heche
Anne Heche still in critical condition after accident
ellen degeneres talk show investigation bullying toxic racism
Ellen reveals word network would not allow in 2003
ellen degeneres titi breast joke
The Ellen Degeneres show finally announces end date