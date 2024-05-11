Sport

Max Gawn: ’embarrassing to call yourself an AFL player ‘

Max Gawn
Image: Screen Grab

Melbourne captain Max Gawn says it’s embarrassing to call himself an AFL footballer after a second player was banned for using a homophobic slur this season.

Earlier this week, yet another AFL player hit the headlines for a homophobic slur.

Gold Coast Suns defender Wil Powell copped a five-game suspension for a slur used against a Lion during Sunday’s game at the Gabba.

“As soon as the word came out of my mouth, I knew I had made a terrible mistake.

“I have offered my apology to the Brisbane player and would like to publicly apologise for my comment.”

Powell said he will take full responsibility for what he said.

“I know there is no place for comments of that nature and I will accept the repercussions for my actions. I should have known better, and I need to prove this with my actions moving forward.”

Max Gawn

Speaking to the Marty Sheargold Show on Triple M, Max Gawn said he agreed with the AFL policy of continually escalating punishments.

“I’m just pretty embarrassed about the AFL cohort just slipping up time and time again. This is three in a year.

“It’s embarrassing to call yourself an AFL player at the moment. You’re sort of getting slapped with this brand. Hopefully, I know our group, we talk about this. Hopefully, we’ve learned the lesson and we can go forward.

“I think all three of these people would have run with that excuse straight up that it was the heat of battle, but that is just not an excuse.”

Read more: the AFL:

TikToker Sassy Scott secretly dated a closeted AFL player.

Gold Coast AFL player Wil Powell gets match ban for gay slur

Joel Creasey opens up about relationship with closeted AFL player

AFL decides Jeremy Finlayson’s punishment for homophobic slur

‘Culture of silence’: Why the AFL still has no openly gay players

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Sassy Scott on secret relationship with AFL player
TikToker Sassy Scott secretly dated a closeted AFL player
Gold Coast Suns player WIl Powell
Gold Coast AFL player Wil Powell gets match ban for gay slur
jeremy finlayson
Jeremy Finlayson: AFL decides punishment for slur
jeremy finlayson
Jeremy Finlayson apologises for ‘unacceptable’ homophobic slur
jeremy finlayson
AFL investigates Jeremy Finlayson over homophobic slur
North Melbourne AFL coach Alastair Clarkson
AFL fines coach Alastair Clarkson for homophobic slur