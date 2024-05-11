Max Gawn: ’embarrassing to call yourself an AFL player ‘

Melbourne captain Max Gawn says it’s embarrassing to call himself an AFL footballer after a second player was banned for using a homophobic slur this season.

Earlier this week, yet another AFL player hit the headlines for a homophobic slur.

Gold Coast Suns defender Wil Powell copped a five-game suspension for a slur used against a Lion during Sunday’s game at the Gabba.

“As soon as the word came out of my mouth, I knew I had made a terrible mistake.

“I have offered my apology to the Brisbane player and would like to publicly apologise for my comment.”

Powell said he will take full responsibility for what he said.

“I know there is no place for comments of that nature and I will accept the repercussions for my actions. I should have known better, and I need to prove this with my actions moving forward.”

Speaking to the Marty Sheargold Show on Triple M, Max Gawn said he agreed with the AFL policy of continually escalating punishments.

“I’m just pretty embarrassed about the AFL cohort just slipping up time and time again. This is three in a year.

“It’s embarrassing to call yourself an AFL player at the moment. You’re sort of getting slapped with this brand. Hopefully, I know our group, we talk about this. Hopefully, we’ve learned the lesson and we can go forward.

“I think all three of these people would have run with that excuse straight up that it was the heat of battle, but that is just not an excuse.”

