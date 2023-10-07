Mauritius decriminalises gay sex: 1 down, 65 to go

65 countries worldwide continue to criminalise LGBTQIA+ people after the Supreme Court of Mauritius declared the country’s ban on same-sex intimacy unconstitutional.

The court ruled on two cases challenging the British colonial law that made sodomy between men a jailable offence.

Abdool Ridwan Firaas Ah Seek, president of LGBTQIA+ organisation Collectif Arc-en-Ciel, and four men supported by the Young Queer Alliance brought the two cases.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court found for the plaintiffs in both cases, effectively decriminalising gay sex.

Colonial Import

The judges emphasised that the law criminalising gay sex was a colonial import.

Section 250 of the nation’s criminal codes did not reflect Indigenous Mauritian values. Indeed, Mauritius inherited the law as part of its colonial history from Britain.

“Its enactment was not the expression of domestic democratic will, but a course imposed on Mauritius and other colonies by British rule.”

The court ruled that a plaintiff’s sexual orientation is “natural and innate… cannot be altered, and is a natural variant of his sexuality.”

The judges also stated that sodomy offered the only natural way for homosexual men to have sexual intercourse. Heterosexual men, they said, can legally have sexual intercourse in a way that is natural to them.

Elsewhere in southern Africa: the Namibian High Court will address the decriminalisation of sodomy at the end of this month. In contrast to the rest of the continent, few southern African countries now criminalise gay sex.

Human Dignity Trust

The Human Dignity Trust works in countries across the world to reform laws that discriminate against LGBT+ people. It supported Abdool Ridwan Firaas Ah Seek in his case before the Supreme Court of Mauritius.

Chief Executive of the trust, Téa Bruan, said the ruling sends an important message beyond Mauritius.

“This decision finally topples 185 years of state-sanctioned stigma against LGBT people in Mauritius and sends yet another important message to the remaining criminalising countries in Africa and beyond: these laws must go.”

Check out the Human Dignity Trust’s Map of Criminalisation.

