Matthew Mitcham marries partner Luke Rutherford

Matthew Mitcham has married his partner Luke Rutherford at a wedding ceremony in Europe.

The Olympic gold medalist and stage performer took to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony at Chateau de Halloy in the beautiful city of Ciney, in Belgium.

“After a sustained period of lovely gestures, loyalty, gazing adoringly and many trips to Ikea, I managed to trick @lukeyluke8 into falling in love with me, proposing to me and finally marrying me,” Matthew wrote.

“Now he’s stuck with me forever and ever, ha!”

Luke also shared photos from the big day to his Instagram.

“Best day EVER!!! Thank you so much to everyone who made the last week such an unforgettable moment in our lives. So proud to be the new Mr Mitcham,” he wrote.

Matthew, who moved to London with Luke last year, told QNews.com.au last year they were hard at work planning the ceremony in Belgium’s south.

“We’re doing it in another country just to add a bit of extra stress!” he said.

“I’m doing part of the ceremony in French just to shake things up a little bit.

“We found this fabulous chateau in Belgium that can accomodate 35 people.

“We felt like this might be the only opportunity to blend our families and have our families come together.”

Matthew Mitcham and Luke Rutherford moved to London together last year

Matthew Mitcham said he met Luke Rutherford through mutual friends in Sydney.

“We didn’t really make an impression on each other at first. It was kind of a slow burn relationship,” he said.

However the couple travelled around Australia together last year. When Luke’s visa ran out, the couple made the decision to move to London together in March.

Matthew announced on social media last June that Luke had proposed to him.

“He got down on both knees, I said yes, and now we’re engaged,” Matthew wrote on Instagram.

He added: “I’ve been with this funny, passionate, energetic, caring, fun-loving, handsome man for six months.

“Thanks for being the Ricky Ricardo to my Lucy.”

Luke wrote on his Instagram: “I’m the luckiest man in the world.”

