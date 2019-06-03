Matthew Mitcham just got engaged to his boyfriend Luke

Matthew Mitcham has announced he has gotten engaged to his partner Luke Rutherford.

The Olympic gold medalist announced the happy news on his Instagram after Luke proposed over the weekend.

Advertisements

“He got down on both knees, I said yes, and now we’re engaged,” Mitcham wrote, showing off his engagement ring.

Luke added on his own Instagram account: “He said yes! I’m the luckiest man in the world.”

The pair met through mutual friends, and have been dating for six and half months.

Earlier this year, Matthew and Luke travelled down Australia’s east coast from Cairns to Melbourne.

In March, they both moved over to Luke’s home country, the United Kingdom.

Over the weekend, the couple celebrated their marriage proposal with Luke’s family in Oxfordshire.

A few weeks earlier, Matthew Mitcham gushed about his “caring” and “fun-loving” partner on Instagram.

“I’ve been with this funny, passionate, energetic, caring, fun-loving, handsome man for six months,” he wrote.

“The longest six months of my life, but mostly because of how much we’ve crammed into them.

“Thanks for being the Ricky Ricardo to my Lucy.”

See some of Matthew Mitcham and Luke Rutherford’s photos below: