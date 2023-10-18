Matthew Mitcham breaks down in gut-wrenching SAS interview

Matthew Mitcham has opened up about the lowest points in his life during a gut-wrenching grilling on SAS Australia.

The gay Olympic champion is appearing on the brutal Seven reality TV series and on Tuesday night was interviewed by leader Ant Middleton about his past in an “interrogation” session.

Warning: distressing content

Matthew opened up about the devastating impacts of trauma, self-esteem and anxiety issues that almost ended his life.

After the glory of winning the 10m platform gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Matthew experienced a brutal “post-Games comedown”.

“[Diving] was my ticket to being special. Because I could do it really well and that’s all I kind of wanted,” he explained.

“Since I was like 8 or 9 I thought that if I do something really good then I get this positive validation and if I’m the best in the world at something then I’m going to get everything that I need. Like I’m going to feel good about myself. That was a real driving force.”

Matthew went on, “In 2008, I won an Olympic gold medal with the highest-scoring dive in Olympic history. But after that, I began a bit of a downward spiral.

“I was using a lot of drugs, particularly crystal meth.”

‘I just didn’t feel good enough’

Matthew, who has been clean and sober for seven years, explained he still experiences “self-doubt and fear.”

“Ever since being a child, not wanting to get in trouble was a constant in my life,” he said.

“I hate being told that I’m wrong, or feeling that I’ve done something wrong.”

Mitcham talked about having “really low self-esteem” stemming back to childhood.

“[I was] the only child in a single-parent household. Obviously, her life was difficult,” Matthew recalled.

“So the easiest way to make me just be as easy as possible was to control me through fear.”

Matthew admitted that he used to “hate” himself as a child, which led him down a path of self-harm.

“I just didn’t feel good enough. I got overwhelmed with feelings that I couldn’t keep on the inside,” he said.

“After one particular episode, I went far too far and I had to call my grandma to take me to hospital.”

Asked about the “worst thing” he did during his darkest time, Matthew revealed through tears, “I tried to take my life once… Luckily it didn’t work.”

Growing up, Matthew Mitcham also recalled struggling with his sexuality from a very young age.

“I kind of knew from [the age of] five that I liked boys,” he said.

“Through school and religion and stuff, that’s when shame started getting put onto it.

“I put a rubber band around my wrist and every time I had a gay thought I would snap the rubber band against my wrist to try and associate pain with it to try and train myself out of being gay.”

‘Everyone is here for you and with you’

After the SAS Australia episode aired on Tuesday night, people flocked to Matthew Mitcham’s Instagram with supportive comments.

“I cried watching you on SAS tonight… I wish I could give you a big reassuring hug. Stay strong always. Everyone is here for you and with you,” Lisa Curry wrote.

“Didn’t think I would be [crying] watching SAS. Very brave to talk about such personal issues on TV like that. Hopefully, it will help even just one person who may be going through similar,” another follower wrote.

“Absolutely amazed at your strength. Thank you for opening up and being your true self for all of Australia to admire. Absolute legend,” somebody else added.

Matthew responded, “Thank you for all the love, support and hugs everyone. I will admit I had a little blub when I watched it again, but I’m in a good place now.

“I hope sharing my story can provide some experience, strength and hope to anyone else who is struggling now or in the future. But it is really heartwarming to see all the compassion in the community.”

‘There is lots of help available if you ask for it’

Matthew Mitcham is proudly more than seven years clean and sober.

The Olympic champion celebrated the milestone in January this year. He wrote, “It has been seven years since I put anything stronger than a Panadol in my body, and I am without a shred of doubt the happiest and healthiest I have ever been.

“Not everyone needs sobriety, but I did because I was dependent on external things to solve internal issues. And though I still have internal issues, I now have internal solutions.

“If one day you wake up and think ‘enough’s enough’ like I did seven years ago, just know that there is lots of help available if you ask for it.”

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

