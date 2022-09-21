The parents of gay man Matthew Leveson, who went missing in Sydney in 2007, have shared an heart-wrenching tribute to their late son, 15 years after he disappeared.

The gay man (above) was last seen leaving Darlinghurst’s Arq nightclub on September 23, 2007. His former boyfriend, Michael Atkins, was the last to see Matthew alive.

While Atkins was charged with murdering his ex-partner in 2008, he was acquitted in 2009.

A decade later, Atkins would lead police to Matthew’s unmarked grave in the Royal National Park in May 2017.

Matthew’s parents, Mark and Faye Leveson, took to Facebook today to mark the 15-year milestone and said losing their son “changed their lives forever”.

“A part of our hearts went with you to heaven,” they wrote.

“We miss you so much that the pain is unbearable and there is not a day goes by where we don’t mention your name.

“We miss hearing your voice and your infectious laugh, seeing that cheeky glint in your eyes and your gorgeous smile.

They wrote, “We didn’t get to say goodbye and tell you how much we love you and give you one last big hug.”

Mark and Faye Leveson also lashed their son’s “evil, soulless” ex-partner, who “dumped [Matthew] in the bush”.

“Michael Atkins then denied knowing what happened to you for almost 10 years,” the two parents wrote.

“He didn’t count on our undying love and determination to find you.

“The justice system let you down and the ‘it’ walks free without a care in the world.

“Matty you are the brightest star in the sky, dancing with the angels. Until we meet again.”

On their Facebook page, Mark and Faye Leveson also urged people to “light a candle for our angel Matty” on Friday.

New podcast recounts decade-long fight to bring Matthew Leveson home

Matthew Leveson would have turned 35 in December.

Police charged Michael Atkins (pictured below, with Matthew) with his ex-boyfriend’s murder in 2008. A jury acquitted him in 2009.

In 2015, his grief-stricken parents finally convinced authorities to resume a coronial inquest into their son’s disappearance and presumed death.

Atkins was compelled to give evidence at the inquest. After complex legal deals granted him immunity, Atkins eventually led police to Matthew’s unmarked grave at the Royal National Park.

Matthew’s remains were found buried beneath a small palm in May 2017. That tree was also dug up and was replanted at his family home, where it remains today.

In March 2018, Matthew Leveson’s family were able to give their son a funeral.

The previous year, deputy state coroner Elaine Truscott ultimately found there was insufficient evidence to determine Leveson’s cause of death.

She ruled Atkins told the inquest a “plethora of lies,” and she did “not accept Mr Atkins is a person of truth”.

At the time, Mark and Faye Leveson said their goal at that time “was to bring Matty home and that’s been done”.

This week, a new Spotify podcast Casefile Presents: Matty launched, examining Matthew Leveson’s disappearance, death and his family’s gut-wrenching “deal with the devil” to find him.

Mark and Faye Leveson (pictured above) have participated, recounting their decade-long fight to bring their son home.

All ten episodes of the podcast, narrated by Missing Persons Advocacy Network (MPAN) founder Loren O’Keeffe, are streaming on Spotify now.

