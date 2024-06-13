Matt Bomer claims he lost ‘Superman’ role because of sexuality

Matt Bomer has claimed that he missed out on the lead role in a Superman film because of his sexuality.
Speaking on the Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Bomer said: “It looked like I was the director’s choice for the role. I signed a three-picture deal at Warner Bros.”
Asked if his sexual orientation affected his casting, he said: “Yeah, that’s my understanding. That was a time in the industry when something like that could still really be weaponised against you.
“How, and why, and who [outed me], I don’t know.”
The starring role in Superman seemed so certain, Bomer said, that he had been written out of his regular job on soap opera Guiding Light.
“I went in on a cattle call for Superman,” he said, “[which] turned into a one-month audition experience where I was auditioning again and again and again. On Guiding Light, there was a killer in town, so the executive producer, very kindly, wanted to free me up just in case the [Superman] job came through.
“So [the Guiding Light producer] said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be the killer. We’re writing you off the show; go with my blessing.’ I basically got fired, but in a generous way.”
While the Superman film that Bomer auditioned for ended up being axed, Superman Returns was released in 2006 and starred Brandon Routh.
Matt Bomer came out publicly in 2012, when he thanked his husband Simon Halls and children in an awards speech.
