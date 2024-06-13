Matt Bomer claims he lost ‘Superman’ role because of sexuality

Speaking on the Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Bomer said: “It looked like I was the director’s choice for the role. I signed a three-picture deal at Warner Bros.”

Asked if his sexual orientation affected his casting, he said: “Yeah, that’s my understanding. That was a time in the industry when something like that could still really be weaponised against you.

“How, and why, and who [outed me], I don’t know.”

The starring role in Superman seemed so certain, Bomer said, that he had been written out of his regular job on soap opera Guiding Light.