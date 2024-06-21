Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane are gay Golden Girls in new show

Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane are starring in a new sitcom pilot from the creators of Will & Grace, and it’s giving very strong Golden Girls vibes.

The new project, which is still at the pilot stage, is titled Mid-Century Modern. Will & Grace’s Max Mutchnick and David Kohan have created the pilot for US streaming service Hulu.

Ryan Murphy is executive producing the pilot. James Burrows, who directed every episode of Will & Grace, is directing it.

The new series will take place in the gay mecca of Palm Springs, California, Variety reported. The outlet played up the comparisons to iconic US sitcom The Golden Girls.

“The series follows three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age,” Hulu explains.

“After an unexpected death, [the three men] decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother and a naked Gen Z housekeeper.

“As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.”

‘Hard of body and soft of head’

Mid-Century Modern stars Nathan Lane as Bunny Schneiderman, Matt Bomer as Jerry Frank, and Linda Lavin as Sybil Schneiderman, Bunny’s mother. There’s no third actor cast in the male ensemble just yet, Variety reported.

“A successful businessman with one foot in retirement, Bunny is forever in search of love. But he first has to be convinced he’s worthy of it,” the synopsis reads.

“Like her son, Sybil’s strengths are her weaknesses: wise, caring, and iconoclastic – which sometimes means she’s critical, smothering and amoral.

“Jerry left the Mormon Church and his marriage in his early 20s after his wife informed him and the rest of the congregation that he was a homosexual.

“Now a latter-day saint in the literal sense of the term, Jerry is pure of heart. He is also hard of body and soft of head.”

In Australia, Hulu shows stream here on Disney+. Fingers crossed the powers that be pick this new series up!

Matt Bomer starred in Fellow Travelers

Last year, Matt Bomer got multiple award nominations for his great work with Jonathan Bailey in the epic historical gay drama Fellow Travelers. The brilliant series is streaming in Australia on Paramount+.

Matt has also worked with Max Mutchnick, David Kohan and Jimmy Burrows before. He had a recurring role in the Will & Grace reboot series.

Nathan Lane, who needs no introduction, has appeared recently in 2023’s campy Dicks: The Musical and TV series The Gilded Age and Only Murders in the Building.

