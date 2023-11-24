Matildas superstar Katrina Gorry announces baby news

Matildas superstar Katrina Gorry has announced her fiancee Clara Markstedt is pregnant with the couple’s first child together.

The impending arrival will be Katrina’s second child after the Brisbane-born Matilda gave birth to daughter Harper in August 2021 during the pandemic.

Katrina and Clara Markstedt later met as teammates when Katrina moved with Harper to Sweden to play for Vittsjo in 2022.

Last month, Clara announced her retirement from the team and now we know why.

“Adding more love to our love story,” the couple wrote in an Instagram post.

On Instagram, Katrina and Clara shared four photos to celebrate, including Harper with their dog and their ultrasound photos, wearing a cute “big sister duties” shirt.

Katrina Gorry got engaged to Clara in June

Katrina Gorry’s penalty shot for the Matildas during this year’s Women’s World Cup was a critical and white-knuckle moment in Australia’s quarter-final match win against France.

After making the shot, Katrina celebrated on the field by pointing to the sky and rocking her arms.

This was both a tribute to partner Clara’s father, who had sadly passed away a few days earlier, and to daughter, Harper.

Katrina, who’s 31, celebrated daughter Harper turning two years old in August.

“Happy 2nd birthday bubba, you are so incredibly loved and I feel so lucky to be known as ‘Harper’s mum’,” she wrote.

In June, the couple announced they were engaged. Katrina and her partner Clara said they plan to marry on Hamilton Island in a few year’s time.

“We are going to try to keep it as traditional and beautiful as we can,” Katrina said at the time.

“A lot of the Matildas have been my family for a long time so they were so excited for me. I’d love to have them there.”

