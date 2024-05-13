QLD

Matildas star Larissa Crummer’s baby news after retiring

Recently retired Matildas veteran and A-League champion Larissa Crummer and her wife Jodi are expecting their third child.

“Our little family is growing and we couldn’t be happier,” the 28-year-old Queenslander shared on Instagram, alongside photos of her family all together.

“Baby Crummer due November.”

Larissa (pictured, second from left) and her partner Jodi dropped the baby news after the athlete’s announced her retirement in March.

The three-time A-Leagues champion ultimately played 33 games for the Matildas, her last in April 2023.

Larissa just missed out on a spot on the Aussie side’s FIFA Women’s World Cup squad. She started playing for Norway’s SK Brann early last year.

Larissa Crummer retires to come back home

Then in March, she announced her retirement from soccer on live TV following a UEFA Champions League quarter-final match.

At the time, Larissa said she would call time on the sport and move back to Queensland to be with her young family.

“The two little ones are very young — I miss a lot. I can’t wait to be back home and be part of the family again,” Larissa added at the time.

Larissa eloped with her partner Jodi last July. The couple married each other in a surprise wedding on the beach.

“It’s something we were always going to do and there is nothing better then a cheeky surprise for everyone,” the footballer wrote.

“I love you Jods, forever won’t be long enough.”

