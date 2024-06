Matildas midfielder Katrina Gorry and fiancée Clara Markstedt have announced the arrival of their second child.

The couple shared the news on social media on Wednesday morning, announcing the arrival of a baby boy named Koby Peter David Gorry.

Born at 10.36am on Sunday, Koby’s middle name is a touching tribute to Clara’s late father, Peter Markstedt, who died during last year’s World Cup.