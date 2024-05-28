Sport

Matildas star Caitlin Foord and girlfriend go Insta-official

Caitlin Foord and Katie McCabe go Instagram official
Image: Instagram

Matildas star Caitlin Foord and her girlfriend, Irish teammate Katie McCabe, have made their relationship official on Instagram.

The pair play for UK club Arsenal and fans of women’s soccer fans have long speculated the players are together, ever since the FIFA Women’s World Cup last year.

Now the couple have officially confirmed it with one simple word in an Instagram post.

The couple were on a holiday together in Rome recently, with Caitlin sharing a carousel of snaps from their time off together.

She posted the photo with the caption, “Sick time away in Rome.”

Katie simply responded, “Amore,” the Italian word for love, and posted a heart eyes emoji.

“This is my Roman Empire,” one fan wrote.

“Consider me dead, this is so cute,” another commented.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Caitlin Foord (@caitlinfoord)

Caitlin Foord heading to Paris Olympics

Katie McCabe was previously in a long-term relationship with teammate Ruesha Littlejohn. However fans think the pair reportedly ended things around the time of the World Cup last year.

Footage from the Cup showed Ruesha refusing to shake Caitlin’s hand after a match, as players from both sides lined up for the traditional gesture.

This one moment sparked spicy love triangle rumours among women’s soccer fans.

At the time, Caitlin Foord had also recently split from Swiss midfielder and Arsenal teammate Lia Walti.

Caitlin Foord will play for the Matildas as they chase gold at the Paris Olympics in July.

More on the Matildas:

Sam Kerr officially ruled out of Paris Olympic Games

Fan’s huge ‘WoSo Chart’ maps pro soccer’s lesbian couples

Matildas star Larissa Crummer’s baby news after retiring

‘My person for life’: Matildas’ Ellie Carpenter gets engaged

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

