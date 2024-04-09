Matildas’ Katrina Gorry gives ‘real and raw’ injury update

Will Matildas superstar Katrina Gorry make it to the Paris 2024 Olympics?

The 31-year-old soccer player is currently recovering after suffering an awful ankle injury in the UK two weeks ago.

Katrina’s off the field of the Women’s Super League, and even worse, is threatening her joining the Matildas at the Olympics.

The Matildas’ first Olympic match is against Germany in Marseille on July 25, and the Aussie national team have already lost superstar Sam Kerr.

Katrina underwent surgery on her ankle last week and later took to Instagram to talk about how the injury was impacting her and her young daughter Harper.

“It’s tough being injured while being an athlete,” she wrote.

“But I’ve found over the past two weeks that it’s tougher being an injured parent.

“The disappointment in Harper’s voice when I can’t come to the playground with her or just do the simplest of things like wipe her when she’s finished on the toilet, chase her around the house or just let her climb all over me.

“She doesn’t understand why and her emotions have been so big because of it.

“It’s definitely taught me to be grateful for my health and to never take the small things for granted.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Gorry (@katrinagorry10)

Katrina said she was sharing because “sometimes Instagram can be just a highlight reel.”

“So today I decided to go real & raw. To all the parents out there doing it tough or sitting with guilt, you got this, these feelings are only temporary,” she wrote.

“A smile like this makes everything feel okay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Gorry (@katrinagorry10)

Katrina Gorry is engaged to fiancée Clara Markstedt

Katrina and her footballer fiancée Clara Markstedt confirmed last year they’re expecting a child together.

The Matildas star opened up about her career and her love story with partner Clara on ABC’s Australian Story program in February. Watch below:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.