Matildas’ Emily Gielnik marries her partner Temica Sayer

Matildas striker Emily Gielnik has married her longtime partner Temica Sayer in front of teammates past and present at an intimate wedding.

Emily has represented the Matildas more than 57 times. She sadly missed out on making the final squad for the FIFA Women’s World Cup due to injury.

On Wednesday, Emily tied the knot with Temica, the “girl of her dreams,” in front of loved ones and Matildas teammates.

“Truly the best day of our lives,” the couple posted on Instagram with video and some photos of the big day.

World Cup squad members Ellie Carpenter and Teagan Micah were at the nuptials, as well as Chloe Logarzo and former Matilda Amy Chapman.

Emily, who grew up in Queensland, has been with Temica Sayer for at least eight years.

‘I realised you love who you love’

Earlier this year, Emily Gielnik opened up about her sexuality in the brilliant docuseries Matildas: The World At Our Feet.

The Matildas star said that there were many “dark times” in he personal life because for years she didn’t feel comfortable coming out.

“My mum being Croatian … being gay was frowned upon,” she said in the Disney+ documentary.

“So I never saw how I was going to come out and tell my family. I tried everything to live this lie for years. There was a lot of dark times.”

Emily said Temica’s love and support helped her break down those barriers and also described football as “the saving grace”.

“To be honest, if I didn’t have football, I don’t really know what other outlet I would have had,” she said.

“The Matildas is a support system, around everyone being equal and open, and I finally realised you love who you love.”

‘I’m ready to marry the girl of my dreams’

The Matildas documentary series also captured the nerve-wracking moment Emily Gielnik proposed to Temica.

“I reckon I’ve done the flight 40-45 times from Australia to Europe,” Emily said.

“I was overthinking a fair few things. I’m nervous thinking about it, I’m sweating,” Emily said.

“I’m ready to marry the girl of my dreams.

“She deserves this (proposal) more than anyone. It should have been a long time ago but better late than never.”

Matildas: The World At Our Feet is streaming now on Disney+.

