Matilda in Pink Boots will give fans shirt off her back

Sam Kerr, the Matilda in Pink Boots, set Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium alight last night as she gifted a young fan the shirt off her back.

The Matilda in Pink Boots

Suncorp Stadium lifted into the stratosphere as the Matilda in Pink Boots entered play in the 55th minute of last night’s World Cup quarter-final. The crowd of 45,000 continued to cheer during every minute Sam Kerr spent on the field.

But then, as she retired from play, Sam Kerr stripped the shirt from her back and gifted it to a young fan in the stands.

The young girl sported a smile as wide as Australia and fans applauded the sporting superstar’s generosity.

.@samkerr1 and the most selfless act of this tournament so far. After winning the most historic match in her lifetime, she hands her match-worn shirt to an adoring fan 🇦🇺#FIFAWWC #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/2yqDhxh83W — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) August 12, 2023

The moment the crowd realized Sam Kerr was coming in #FIFAWWC #Matildas pic.twitter.com/AUcNjkxezx — The Women’s Soccer Show (@TheWOSOshow) August 7, 2023

Next: the semi-final

Following last night’s 7-6 win over France in the longest penalty shoot-out in World Cup history, the Australians now face England in the semi-final on Wednesday in Sydney.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who attended last night’s quarter-final is backing the idea of a public holiday if the Matildas take the World Cup. What a holiday that would be. We take days off for religious observances irrelevant to most of us and to celebrate the birthday of a foreign monarch — but not on their birthday. A holiday to celebrate women’s sports. Now that’s a day worth considering.

Can’t get enough of the Matilda in Pink Boots?

