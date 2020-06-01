MasterChef’s Reynold ‘truly sorry’ for past homophobic comments

MasterChef Australia favourite Reynold Poernomo has “sincerely and deeply” apologised after homophobic comments from six years ago resurfaced.

The contestant in the Network 10 cooking show said he was ashamed of the comments, posted online back in 2014, and they don’t reflect his views now.

Reynold’s posts on an online bodybuilding forum, under the username ReyReyy, suggested gay people were “freaks” in response to news a Disney TV series featured gay characters.

“I wish the world made a united decision where they will capture all gay people and put them on a remote island full of gays,” the then-20-year-old wrote.

“That way straight ppl (people) will be happy and the freaks can go on and f*** themselves.”

Reynold also commented on a separate thread titled: “Is homosexuality a mental illness?”

“Yes, end of thread,” he replied.

Reynold posted the homophobic rant just months before he first appeared on the Network 10 show’s seventh season in 2014.

He’s now one of the contestants to return to the franchise for this year’s MasterChef: Back to Win.

Reynold issued an apology to the LGBTIQ community after the Daily Mail published the comments.

“I would like to offer my sincere and deepest apologies for the comments that I made in 2014,” he said.

“I am ashamed of these comments and I regret them immensely. At the time these comments were made, I was a very immature, close-minded and insular 20-year-old.

“I’ve grown and matured a lot in the last six years. I’m not the person I was back then.

“I have many friends and colleagues that are part of the LGBTQI+ community. I wholeheartedly support them and care deeply for them.

“I’m truly sorry and apologise for any offence or hurt I caused.”

This season, a number of queer contestants are competing, including Brendan Pang, Reece Hignall, Courtney Roulston, and Khanh Ong.

Brendan Pang came out as gay last year after first competing in 2018. And all season, returning chef Khanh Ong has worn “You are loved” t-shirts in each episode to support LGBTIQ youth charity Minus18.

