Mary’s In The Park: A queer pop music festival is coming to Adelaide

South Australia’s first ‘Loud and Proud’ pop music festival will be bringing an epic lineup of pop royalty and some of the world’s biggest names in Drag to the Adelaide Parklands this November.

Festival goers are promised drama, death drops and pop music like you’ve never experienced it before as Marys In The Park takes you from day to night with non-stop entertainment delivered by a star-studded lineup including Ricki-lee, Crystal Waters (USA), Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Samantha Jade.

Additionally, a plethora of queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race USA and Down Under will be in attendance including Kween Kong, Detox, Art Simone and Adore Delano.

Emerging and established local LGBTQIA+ artists are also featured in the lineup, with Kane Enable, Miss Evelle, Wundes and Nightcall DJs all slated to perform.

Organisers also promise ‘roving performers’, with artists bringing colour and movement from the stage to the crowds.

Chillout spaces will also be on hand for those keen to relax, as well as bars and food stalls.

Mary’s In The Park set to be an ‘unforgettable day’ of joy, colour and pop

The festival is running as part of Feast Festival and has been produced by the team from Adelaide LGBTQIA+ club Mary’s Poppin, so promises to be a safe and inclusive event for all.

“Mary’s In The Park is dedicated to providing a welcoming and safe environment for both emerging and established LGBTIQ+ artists and performers as well as our diverse community and audience. We’re creating a space for all identities to express themselves authentically, freely and respectfully,” event organisers said.

“Whether you spend the afternoon soaking in the sun or embrace the shady side with a glass of bubbles under the trees, it’s time to let yourself shine!

“Save the date, and gather everyone who’s down for a good time, and get ready to experience an unforgettable day of joy, colour and unmissable performances at Adelaide’s FIRST-EVER POP music festival.”

Date : Saturday, 4th November Time: 2pm till 10pm

Book tickets here.

