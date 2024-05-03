Maryborough celebrates legendary queer night Diversity 2.0

Maryborough recently hosted one of their long-running and legendary Diversity 2.0 nights for the local LGBTQIA+ community.

The event, which is held at The Criterion Hotel, has a lengthy history.

Diversity started more than two decades ago and was the longest-running queer nightclub event in Queensland outside of Brisbane.

Although it isn’t as regular now, the rebranded version of Diversity 2.0 occurs every quarter and still brings punters out in force to “The Cri.”

It’s run and hosted by drag legend Florence Fettucinni (aka Lawrie Symons) who travels over 1,000 kilometres from Townsville for the celebration.

Importance to the regional queer community

Owner and Manager of the Hotel, Brendan Heit told QNews why it was so important to the local LGBTQIA+ community.

“It’s important to keep Diversity 2.0 alive as it provides a safe environment for everybody to come out who normally wouldn’t venture out – people can dress how they want, be with who they want, dance, laugh, socialise and see an amazing show,” he said.

The recent event featured Florence Fettucinni as well as Chanice O’Leggs-Up, Tara Ra-Boom-Deah and Tyler Turn’em-On. In addition, two DJs who have been there since the beginning of Diversity were also on the decks.

The reaction of locals has been positive as Brendan explains:

“Because Diversity 2.0 has been around for so long, it is now part of tradition amongst the locals and is very much embraced and accepted. It hasn’t also been like that, unfortunately, but we have persisted and made it into the huge event that it now is.”

Diversity 2.0 will be back for Christmas in July on the 20th of that month.

Visit @cri.hotel on Facebook for more information.

