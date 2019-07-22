Marvel announces their first openly LGBTIQ superhero

Valkyrie will become the first official LGBTIQ superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the next Thor film.

Marvel bosses had previously teased the character might already be part of the cinematic universe.

And at San Diego Comic-Con at the weekend, actress Tessa Thompson and producer Kevin Feige confirmed Valkyrie will have a same-sex storyline in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thompson told the crowd: “First of all, as new king, she needs to find her queen.

“That will be her first order of business. She has some ideas. Keep you posted.”

At the end of 2019 film Avengers: Endgame, Thor makes Valkyrie king of New Asgard. The next Thor installment will reportedly pick up from there.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed to Gizmodo that Thompson’s comments were correct.

“The answer is yes,” he said.

“How that impacts the story remains to be seen with that level of representation you’ll see across our films, not in just Thor 4.”

Marvel will release Thor: Love and Thunder in November 2021.

Tessa Thompson on Valkyrie: “First of all, as king, she needs to find her queen.” #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/XR1I2wsUNR — Ryan Gajewski (@_RyanGajewski) July 21, 2019

‘She’s bi… what a joy to play’

Before the release of 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, Thompson tweeted of Valkyrie: “She’s bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play!”

Thompson said she filmed a short scene for that film making clear that Valkyrie is bisexual. But unfortunately, the scene didn’t make it into the film’s final cut.

“There were things that we talked about that we allowed to exist in the characterisation, but maybe not be explicit in the film,” she said at the time.

“There’s a great shot of me falling back from one of my sisters who’s just been slain [in a flashback].

“In my mind, that was my lover.”

Valkyrie may not be the only LGBTIQ character to feature in Marvel’s next round of superhero films.

The Eternals, another upcoming Marvel movie set for release in 2020, may also debut a gay lead.

