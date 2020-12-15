Marvel confirms Guardians of the Galaxy character is bisexual

Marvel Comics has confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy space adventurer Peter Quill – also known as Star-Lord – is bisexual.

The character, who is portrayed by Chris Pratt in the big-screen Marvel Cinematic Universe, is shown in a polyamorous bisexual relationship in the latest comic book issue of the series.

Titled I Shall Make You a Star-Lord, Guardians of the Galaxy #9 sees Quill trapped for almost 150 years on a planet called Morinus.

While there, he befriends two humanoid beings, a female named Aradia and a male named Mors.

Eventually, after spending their first 12 years together, Quill starts a polyamorous relationship with the pair.

In the comic, Quill is depicted bathing with the couple in an intimate scene lit with the colours of the bisexual flag.

“It’s been over a decade. Time to accept the truth… Morinus is my home. You’re my home.”

“Thanks for accepting me, guys.”

Mors replies, “Congratulations, Peter Quill. The you-that-was is over. You’re newborn. And ready to learn our ways.”

Chris Pratt plays the character in the Guardians of the Galaxy film series

Actor Chris Pratt has played the character in the big-screen Marvel Cinematic Universe (pictured, top), in films Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 and Vol 2 as well as the Avengers series.

However the series’ next instalment, Vol 3, is not due for release until 2023.

Chris Pratt will next play Star-Lord alongside Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

The movie picks up events following 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.

