Martina Navratilova is cancer-free after scary ‘double whammy’

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova says she’s “cancer-free” and is back at work, just a few months after she shared a throat and breast cancer diagnosis.

The 18-time grand slam singles champion announced in January the “serious but still fixable” dual diagnosis and cancer treatment.

This week, Martina returned to US broadcaster Tennis Channel on which she’s commentating coverage of the Miami Open.

“It’s great to be back… Thrilled to be here,” she said.

“So happy to be working. How many people can say that?”

And in an interview with Piers Morgan, Martina said her doctors had told her that “as far as they know, I’m cancer-free.”

“I still need to do the right breast probably with radiation, but only for a couple of weeks,” she said.

“That’s more preventative than anything else.

“I definitely will not be missing any of my check-ups. I will be very diligent about it. But the prognosis is excellent.”

Martina Navratilova explained during the gruelling cancer treatment, she lost her sense of taste and lost seven kilograms.

“It puts you face-to-face with your mortality, number one,” she said.

“At the beginning I wasn’t sure if it was treatable, so that was hard.

“But once I got into the program, it was a little easier emotionally, but more difficult physically. But I’m still standing.”

Martina Navratilova vowed to ‘fight with all I’ve got’

Earlier this year, Martina Navratilova explained she’d noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck in November.

A later biopsy showed it was early stage throat cancer. During tests, doctors also found unrelated, early stage breast cancer.

At the time, Martina said the cancers were “serious but still fixable” and vowed to “fight with all I’ve got”.

Martina previously beat breast cancer in 2010.

The Czech-born tennis champion is one of the sport’s all-time greats and retired in 2006. She came out as a lesbian in 1981 and married wife Julia Lemigova in 2014.

