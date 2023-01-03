Health

Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

Destiny Rogers
tennis legend Martina Navratilova breast cancer
Out tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with stage one throat and breast cancer. The retired Czech-American tennis great previously underwent treatment for breast cancer in 2010.

Martina Navratilova wrote in a statement to the Women’s Tennis Association that she will begin treatment this month.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable.

“I’m hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got.”

One of the greatest players in the history of tennis, Martina Navratilova won a record nine Wimbledon singles titles. She was also the year-ending World No. 1 singles player in 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986 and 1987. In 1978 and 1979, she became the first woman named Association of Tennis Professionals Player of the Year. She won a record 10 Wimbledon titles and 16 Grand Slam titles overall. In addition to her success on the court, Navratilova has been an advocate for LGBTIQA+ rights, inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and the National Gay and Lesbian Sports Hall of Fame.

Read Now! DocQ says: Lesbians more susceptible to breast cancer – Check today!

A spokesperson for Martina Navratilova told CNN that she discovered an enlarged lymph node in her neck in early November.

A biopsy revealed stage one throat cancer. While undergoing throat tests, doctors then found a suspicious form in her breast, later was diagnosed as cancer.

The spokesperson said both were early-stage cancers.

The tennis legend will not now travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open but hopes to provide some commentary over Zoom.

Read also: After Martina Navratilova outed, AVON stops calling.

Martina Navratilova goes rogue to protest Margaret Court.

OPINION: Elite sport is becoming a platform to target the trans community.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Daria Kasatkina #1 tennis player F_ck everyone else
Russia’s #1 tennis player: I’m gay – F_ck everyone else
sam stosur australian open farewell singles retiring retirement
Retiring Sam Stosur just got a standing ovation at the Australian Open
australian open pride day courtney act client liaison rod laver arena
Australian Open 2022 to light up in rainbow for first AO Pride Day
sam stosur us open 2021 womens doubles
Sam Stosur wins US Open trophy on special anniversary
Glam Slam tournament Australian Open
Australian Open hosting ‘Glam Slam’ LGBTIQ tennis tournament
Navratilova
Navratilova: Court is hiding behind her Bible