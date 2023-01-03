Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with stage one throat and breast cancer. The retired Czech-American tennis great previously underwent treatment for breast cancer in 2010.

Martina Navratilova wrote in a statement to the Women’s Tennis Association that she will begin treatment this month.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable.

“I’m hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got.”

One of the greatest players in the history of tennis, Martina Navratilova won a record nine Wimbledon singles titles. She was also the year-ending World No. 1 singles player in 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986 and 1987. In 1978 and 1979, she became the first woman named Association of Tennis Professionals Player of the Year. She won a record 10 Wimbledon titles and 16 Grand Slam titles overall. In addition to her success on the court, Navratilova has been an advocate for LGBTIQA+ rights, inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and the National Gay and Lesbian Sports Hall of Fame.

A spokesperson for Martina Navratilova told CNN that she discovered an enlarged lymph node in her neck in early November.

A biopsy revealed stage one throat cancer. While undergoing throat tests, doctors then found a suspicious form in her breast, later was diagnosed as cancer.

The spokesperson said both were early-stage cancers.

The tennis legend will not now travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open but hopes to provide some commentary over Zoom.

