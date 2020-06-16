Marta Dusseldorp joins ‘Wentworth’ as new trailer drops

Foxtel’s Wentworth is resuming production on its final ever episodes this week, and Janet King star Marta Dusseldorp has joined the cast of the beloved prison drama.

Dusseldorp said she was so honoured and excited to join the show and “said yes straight away”.

“I vote for the AACTAs and the Logies, so I would watch it every season,” the Janet King actress explained.

“The integrity of the performances and the cohesion of the story and [the cast] as a group, was always a knockout. It never, ever falters.”

In Wentworth, Dusseldorp will play Sheila Bausch, a senior figure in cult True Path, who finds herself in prison for the murder of nine people.

“[Sheila] helps people believe what she wants them to believe,” she said.

“She’s a really good manipulator. She knows how to to be devoted and she knows how to try and incite devotion.

“So she has this other skill to her that isn’t about muscle. She’s brain and heart. She’s even more dangerous, I think.”

After a year of waiting, Foxtel has released a new trailer this week for season 8 of the show.

The new season begins on Tuesday, July 28 on FOX Showcase and streaming on Foxtel Now, but not on newly-launched streaming service Binge.

Wentworth has huge queer following after seven seasons

Wentworth‘s penultimate season begins following last season’s bloody prison siege. The dramatic finale saw the death of two favourite, a birth and the revelation an iconic villain was still alive.

When the show returns, the prison community is still reeling from the violence with a new leader at the helm.

Dusseldorp will also join non-binary actor Zoe Terakes in the cast. Terakes is playing the show’s first transgender male inmate.

Zoe will play Rebel “Reb” Keane, and they said Reb’s struggle as a male in a women’s prison is a major storyline.

Also, Kate Box will play the character of career criminal Lou Kelly, a former Wentworth “top dog” who’s returning to the prison.

Actress Jane Hall will play Wentworth’s tough new general manager Ann Reynolds. Vivienne Awosoga will play Judy Bryant.

Wentworth has developed a huge queer following over its run and has screened in over 160 countries.

In late 2018, fans mobilised after rumours circulated the show had been cancelled.

Foxtel later confirmed 20 more episodes of the show. The first ten will screen from July and the final 10 in 2021.

