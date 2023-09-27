Married at First Sight’s Jessika Power comes out as bisexual

Married at First Sight and Big Brother VIP star Jessika Power has opened up about her sexuality following her split with British boyfriend Connor Thompson.

The TV personality revealed she was bisexual in an intimate Instagram Q&A on Tuesday where fans were curious about her dating life after her split with Thompson in June.

“I just love everyone”

Power responded to a question from a user asking “Would you date a bi guy?”

She replied, “I’m bi myself, so it would be a bit weird if I would say no to that.

“People are people, you like who you like. I’m never going to judge that, ever. I don’t care if you just like girls, I don’t care if you just like guys.

“I just love everyone, I don’t care at all.”

Another fan asked Jess if she was ready to date again after her split with ex-boyfriend Connor Thompson.

“I’m definitely ready to dip my toes back into the dating world. I just enjoy the comfort of having someone to talk to, or go on dates and things.”

She got real with her followers about her feelings towards marriage in the future.

“I don’t know if I’m looking to get married… When Connor and I broke up, I was like ‘I’m never going to get married, this is never going to happen for me’.

“But I’m open to it. I’m open to talking to people and going on cute dates and see what happens. The dating world is so scary, I forgot what it was like!”

Homesick for Australia

Power, who has been living in Manchester, UK since 2021 says she is considering moving home to Australia in the near future.

“I think today I’m a bit numb. I’m on the other side of the world, away from my family, away from my friends.

“If anyone has any good advice of how to get my dog and me home, let me know.”

