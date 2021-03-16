Married At First Sight viewers slam outing of bisexual groom at wedding

Married At First Sight Australia viewers have panned the reality show after its first bisexual groom was outed at his wedding in Monday night’s episode.

Last night 29-year-old Brisbane man Liam Cooper and bride Georgia Fairweather entered the show as intruders and tied the knot.

The Channel Nine show’s other couples also attended their wedding. Liam was talking with them at the reception when other bride Rebecca Zemek asked him outright about his sexuality.

Rebecca was grilling the couple about what their “non-negotiables” for partners were.

Georgia told the group she would really struggle if her partner was “super judgmental and close-minded”.

“What are yours, Liam?” Rebecca asked, to which Cooper responded he didn’t have any.

“So what if they didn’t swing your way?” Rebecca replied, “is that a non-negotiable?”

“That’s fine,” Liam replied, to which Georgia asked, “Are you bisexual?”

“I am, yeah, yeah,” a rattled Liam said, to an awkward silence and laughter from the women.

The groom then told producers on camera, “I can’t believe that that just happened in front of everyone.”

Later, he and Georgia were shown discussing the moment one-on-one, where she reassured Liam.

Married At First Sight groom’s outing ‘disrespectful’

Some MAFS viewers initially applauded the show for introducing its first bisexual male participant.

However many said the uncomfortable exchange in the episode “disgusted” them. Some also suspected the show’s producers set up the conversation.

“I’m bisexual myself and the way your producers advertised this episode and treated Liam’s bisexuality like a scandal possibility was disgusting,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “Reality TV being what it is, if that convo about Liam was staged or planned, #MAFS just sunk to a new level of s**t.”

“She really acted like being bisexual is the same as having a criminal record. Do better,” one person wrote.

“He should never have been outed like that, and for them to then laugh at him the way they did. Very disappointed the way #MAFS set that all up for shock value,” someone else tweeted.

“F**k #MAFS for pushing a bi scandal storyline. Super disrespectful to not only Liam but also your viewers. @MarriedAU reflect,” another person tweeted.

No one should be forced to come out like that on national tv. I want to give Liam a big hug. #mafs #mafsau — Arianne Rich (@ariannerrich) March 15, 2021

why is everyone staring at Liam like he just said something absolutely horrific? he’s bisexual, move on! #MAFS pic.twitter.com/ajKPxJ4XDU — alysha (@intosneedy) March 15, 2021

#mafs i’m so happy that there’s bisexual representation in this season but i would’ve freaked out if i was forced to come out like liam did :/ — 🧸 (@yibowos) March 15, 2021

Are you joking #MAFS ? It’s 2021. I know these people sign up for this show (and obviously I continue to watch it) but to put someone in a position where their sexuality is basically laughed at is NOT okay. #mafsau — Hayley Willis (@Hayley__Willis) March 15, 2021

