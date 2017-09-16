From the Archive: Court predicts gays will end Xmas

Margaret Court has returned serve to a Perth tennis club that has voted to dump her as vice-patron and claimed same-sex marriage will kill Xmas. (Ok – she said Christmas but we think too many people take the X out of Xmas.)

Despite her self-proclaimed status as a prophet, Margaret Court is no Nostradamus. In 2017, QNews reported on the former tennis player’s claim that same-sex marriage would end Xmas and Easter along with Mother’s and Father’s Day.

Years later, they’re all still going strong.

First published September 17, 2017 by Staff Writers.

Update by Destiny Rogers December 24, 2023.

The original 2016 article

Cottesloe Tennis Club members recently voted against Court’s re-election, a move the tennis legend slammed as “politically motivated”.

“I think it’s sad. You don’t have the freedom of speech today to really defend yourself.

“It’s a sad day for our nation when it comes to that.

“Ian Thorpe can stand for the other side and there’s no criticism but when we stand for our Christian beliefs or God’s side I feel sporting people are very intimidated, they’re put down.”

Court is now a pastor at Perth’s Victory Life Centre.

She sparked controversy earlier this year when she announced she would boycott Qantas because of their support for same-sex marriage. She also described homosexuality as “ungodly” and said affirming transgender identities is “all the devil”.

And Court told a recent Perth Rotary Club function that equality campaigners “want marriage because they want to destroy it.

“It’s not about marriage. It will affect Christian schools, it will affect freedom of speech.

“There will be no Mother’s Day, there will be no Father’s Day, there will be no Easter, there will be no Christmas.

“I sense at the moment you can put a ‘Yes’ sign in the window, everything’s all right. But if you put a ‘No’ sign you get a brick through your window.”

Tennis West defends decision to dump Margaret Court as patron

Tennis West chief executive Michael Roberts defended Cottesloe Tennis Club’s decision, saying Court needed to be prepared for the backlash on her polarising views.

“If you’ve got an opinion that’s very polarising, when you’re so firmly supportive or against something, then it’s going to have an impact on how you’re perceived in the community,” he told The West Australian.

“Obviously, her opinions had played a part in it, there’s no doubt about that.

Cottesloe Tennis Club, whether they meant to or not, have made a bit of a social stand by making the decision.”

Australian actress Jessica McNamee will play a young Margaret Court in the new biopic Battle of the Sexes. The film chronicles openly gay tennis champion Billie Jean King’s match against Bobby Riggs in 1973.

King, who came out in 1981, told Fairfax Media this month: “I would love to talk to Margaret. I think probably now I need to talk to her about what she’s saying.

“But she’s a Pentecostal minister with her own congregation so I don’t think it will help much or that she will change or adapt.

“Everyone has a right to state their opinion. But I also grew up as a Christian and I was a very religious young girl.

“I always remember reading ‘judge not that ye be judged’. That one always jumped off the page for me.

“Sadly, you can take any page in the Bible and use it your own way and she takes some other parts. If Jesus Christ was here, I think he’d agree that kindness and generosity and difference of opinion is okay.”

